4A, 5A, 6A Utah High School Football Playoff Brackets

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football regular season is officially in the books and the postseason is this week as teams fight for a state championship.

The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 4A, 5A, and 6A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25.

KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home for high school football championships. Home site playoff game times are to be determined and are decided by the schools.

4A Football Playoff Seedings

1. Ridgeline Riverhawks

2. Provo Bulldogs

3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

4. Spanish Fork Dons

5. Park City Miners

6. Green Canyon Wolves

7. Sky View Bobcats

8. Stansbury Stallions

9. Desert Hills Thunder

10. Mountain Crest Mustangs

11. Uintah Utes

12. Timpanogos Timberwolves

13. Salem Hills Skyhawks

14. Murray Spartans

15. Pine View Panthers

16. Hurricane Tigers

17. Cedar Reds

18. Dixie Flyers

19. Snow Canyon Warriors

20. Tooele Buffaloes

21. Bear River Bears

22. Mountain View Bruins

23. West Field Longhorns

24. Jordan Beetdiggers

The top eight seeds receive a first-round bye.

4A Football Playoff Bracket

First Round at Home Sites

Friday, October 25

No. 17 Cedar Reds at No. 16 Hurricane Tigers

No. 24 Jordan Beetdiggers at No. 9 Desert Hills Thunder

No. 20 Tooele Buffaloes at No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks

No. 21 Bear River Bears at No. 12 Timpanogos Timberwolves

No. 18 Dixie Flyers at No. 15 Pine View Panthers

No. 23 West Field Longhorns at No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs

No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors at No. 14 Murray Spartans

No. 22 Mountain View Bruins at No. 11 Uintah Utes

Second Round at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 17 Cedar Reds/No. 16 Hurricane Tigers at No. 1 Ridgeline Riverhawks

Winner of No. 24 Jordan Beetdiggers/No. 9 Desert Hills at No. 8 Stansbury

Winner of No. 20 Tooele Buffaloes/No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks at No. 4 Spanish Fork Dons

Winner of No. 21 Bear River Bears/No. 12 Timpanogos Timberwolves at No. 5 Park City Miners

Winner of No. 18 Dixie Flyers/No. 15 Pine View Panthers at No. 2 Provo Bulldogs

Winner of No. 23 West Field Longhorns/No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs at No. 7 Sky View Bobcats

Winner of No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors/No. 14 Murray Spartans at No. 3 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

Winner of No. 22 Mountain View Bruins/No. 11 Uintah Utes at No. 6 Green Canyon Wolves

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 8

Four quarterfinal games.

Semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thursday, November 14

Semifinal Game 1 – 6:00 PM

Friday, November 15

Semifinal Game 2 – 6:00 PM

4A State Championship Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thursday, November 21

Championship Game – 6:30 PM

5A Football Playoff Seedings

1. Roy Royals

2. Bountiful Redhawks

3. Brighton Bengals

4. Timpview Thunderbirds

5. Orem Tigers

6. Olympus Titans

7. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

8. Viewmont Vikings

9. East Leopards

10. Northridge Knights

11. Woods Cross Wildcats

12. West Panthers

13. Springville Red Devils

14. West Jordan Jaguars

15. Bonneville Lakers

16. Box Elder Bees

17. Granger Lancers

18. Alta Hawks

19. Wasatch Wasps

20. Highland Rams

21. Taylorsville Warriors

22. Cedar Valley Aviators

23. Hunter Wolverines

24. Skyline Eagles

The top eight seeds receive a first-round bye.

5A Football Playoff Bracket

First Round at Home Sites

Friday, October 25

No. 17 Granger Lancers at No. 16 Box Elder Bees

No. 24 Skyline Eagles at No. 9 East Leopards

No. 20 Highland Rams at No. 13 Springville Red Devils

No. 21 Taylorsville Warriors at No. 12 West Panthers

No. 18 Alta Hawks at No. 15 Bonneville Lakers

No. 23 Hunter Wolverines at No. 10 Northridge Knights

No. 19 Wasatch Wasps at No. 14 West Jordan Jaguars

No. 22 Cedar Valley Aviators at No. 11 Woods Cross Wildcats

Second Round at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 17 Granger Lancers/No. 16 Box Elder Bees at No. 1 Roy Royals

Winner of No. 24 Skyline Eagles/No. 9 East Leopards at No. 8 Viewmont Vikings

Winner of No. 20 Highland Rams/No. 13 Springville Red Devils at No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds

Winner of No. 21 Taylorsville/No. 12 West Panthers at No. 5 Orem Tigers

Winner of No. 18 Alta Hawks/No. 15 Bonneville Lakers at No. 2 Bountiful Redhawks

Winner of No. 23 Hunter Wolverines/No. 10 Northridge Knights at No. 7 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

Winner of No. 19 Wasatch Wasps/No. 14 West Jordan Jaguars at No. 3 Brighton Bengals

Winner of No. 22 Cedar Valley Aviators/No. 11 Woods Cross at No. 6 Olympus Titans

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 8

Four quarterfinal games.

Semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Friday, November 15

Semifinal Game 1 – 11:00 AM

Semifinal Game 2 – 2:30 PM

5A State Championship Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thursday, November 21

Championship Game – 11:00 AM

6A Football Playoff Seedings

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

2. Skyridge Falcons

3. Lone Peak Knights

4. Lehi Pioneers

5. Farmington Phoenix

6. Fremont Silverwolves

7. Davis Darts

8. Bingham Miners

9. Weber Warriors

10. Fremont Silverwolves

11. Syracuse Titans

12. American Fork Cavemen

13. Layton Lancers

14. Herriman Mustangs

15. Riverton Silverwolves

16. Westlake Thunder

17. Copper Hills Grizzlies

18. Pleasant Grove Vikings

The top 14 seeds receive a first-round bye.

6A Football Playoff Bracket

First Round at Home Sites

Friday, October 25

No. 17 Copper Hills Grizzlies at No. 16 Westlake Thunder

No. 18 Pleasant Grove Vikings at No. 15 Riverton Silverwolves

Second Round at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 17 Copper Hills Grizzlies/No. 16 Westlake Thunder at No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers

No. 9 Weber Warriors at No. 8 Bingham Miners

No. 13 Layton Lancers at No. 4 Lehi Pioneers

No. 12 American Fork Cavemen at No. 5 Farmington Phoenix

Winner of No. 18 Pleasant Grove Vikings/No. 15 Riverton Silverwolves at No. 2 Skyridge Falcons

No. 10 Mountain Ridge Sentinels at No. 7 Davis Darts

No. 14 Herriman Mustangs at No. 3 Lone Peak Knights

No. 11 Syracuse Titans at No. 6 Fremont Silverwolves

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 8

Four quarterfinal games.

Semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thursday, November 14

Semifinal Game 1 – 11:00 AM

Semifinal Game 2 – 2:30 PM

6A State Championship Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Thursday, November 21

Championship Game – 2:30 PM

