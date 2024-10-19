4A, 5A, 6A Utah High School Football Playoff Brackets
Oct 19, 2024, 10:05 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football regular season is officially in the books and the postseason is this week as teams fight for a state championship.
The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 4A, 5A, and 6A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25.
KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home for high school football championships. Home site playoff game times are to be determined and are decided by the schools.
4A Football Playoff Seedings
1. Ridgeline Riverhawks
2. Provo Bulldogs
3. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs
4. Spanish Fork Dons
5. Park City Miners
6. Green Canyon Wolves
7. Sky View Bobcats
8. Stansbury Stallions
9. Desert Hills Thunder
10. Mountain Crest Mustangs
11. Uintah Utes
12. Timpanogos Timberwolves
13. Salem Hills Skyhawks
14. Murray Spartans
15. Pine View Panthers
16. Hurricane Tigers
17. Cedar Reds
18. Dixie Flyers
19. Snow Canyon Warriors
20. Tooele Buffaloes
21. Bear River Bears
22. Mountain View Bruins
23. West Field Longhorns
24. Jordan Beetdiggers
The top eight seeds receive a first-round bye.
4A Football Playoff Bracket
First Round at Home Sites
Friday, October 25
No. 17 Cedar Reds at No. 16 Hurricane Tigers
No. 24 Jordan Beetdiggers at No. 9 Desert Hills Thunder
No. 20 Tooele Buffaloes at No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks
No. 21 Bear River Bears at No. 12 Timpanogos Timberwolves
No. 18 Dixie Flyers at No. 15 Pine View Panthers
No. 23 West Field Longhorns at No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs
No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors at No. 14 Murray Spartans
No. 22 Mountain View Bruins at No. 11 Uintah Utes
Second Round at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 17 Cedar Reds/No. 16 Hurricane Tigers at No. 1 Ridgeline Riverhawks
Winner of No. 24 Jordan Beetdiggers/No. 9 Desert Hills at No. 8 Stansbury
Winner of No. 20 Tooele Buffaloes/No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks at No. 4 Spanish Fork Dons
Winner of No. 21 Bear River Bears/No. 12 Timpanogos Timberwolves at No. 5 Park City Miners
Winner of No. 18 Dixie Flyers/No. 15 Pine View Panthers at No. 2 Provo Bulldogs
Winner of No. 23 West Field Longhorns/No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs at No. 7 Sky View Bobcats
Winner of No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors/No. 14 Murray Spartans at No. 3 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs
Winner of No. 22 Mountain View Bruins/No. 11 Uintah Utes at No. 6 Green Canyon Wolves
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 8
Four quarterfinal games.
Semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Thursday, November 14
Semifinal Game 1 – 6:00 PM
Friday, November 15
Semifinal Game 2 – 6:00 PM
4A State Championship Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Thursday, November 21
Championship Game – 6:30 PM
5A Football Playoff Seedings
1. Roy Royals
2. Bountiful Redhawks
3. Brighton Bengals
4. Timpview Thunderbirds
5. Orem Tigers
6. Olympus Titans
7. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles
8. Viewmont Vikings
9. East Leopards
10. Northridge Knights
11. Woods Cross Wildcats
12. West Panthers
13. Springville Red Devils
14. West Jordan Jaguars
15. Bonneville Lakers
16. Box Elder Bees
17. Granger Lancers
18. Alta Hawks
19. Wasatch Wasps
20. Highland Rams
21. Taylorsville Warriors
22. Cedar Valley Aviators
23. Hunter Wolverines
24. Skyline Eagles
The top eight seeds receive a first-round bye.
5A Football Playoff Bracket
First Round at Home Sites
Friday, October 25
No. 17 Granger Lancers at No. 16 Box Elder Bees
No. 24 Skyline Eagles at No. 9 East Leopards
No. 20 Highland Rams at No. 13 Springville Red Devils
No. 21 Taylorsville Warriors at No. 12 West Panthers
No. 18 Alta Hawks at No. 15 Bonneville Lakers
No. 23 Hunter Wolverines at No. 10 Northridge Knights
No. 19 Wasatch Wasps at No. 14 West Jordan Jaguars
No. 22 Cedar Valley Aviators at No. 11 Woods Cross Wildcats
Second Round at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 17 Granger Lancers/No. 16 Box Elder Bees at No. 1 Roy Royals
Winner of No. 24 Skyline Eagles/No. 9 East Leopards at No. 8 Viewmont Vikings
Winner of No. 20 Highland Rams/No. 13 Springville Red Devils at No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds
Winner of No. 21 Taylorsville/No. 12 West Panthers at No. 5 Orem Tigers
Winner of No. 18 Alta Hawks/No. 15 Bonneville Lakers at No. 2 Bountiful Redhawks
Winner of No. 23 Hunter Wolverines/No. 10 Northridge Knights at No. 7 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles
Winner of No. 19 Wasatch Wasps/No. 14 West Jordan Jaguars at No. 3 Brighton Bengals
Winner of No. 22 Cedar Valley Aviators/No. 11 Woods Cross at No. 6 Olympus Titans
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 8
Four quarterfinal games.
Semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Friday, November 15
Semifinal Game 1 – 11:00 AM
Semifinal Game 2 – 2:30 PM
5A State Championship Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Thursday, November 21
Championship Game – 11:00 AM
6A Football Playoff Seedings
1. Corner Canyon Chargers
2. Skyridge Falcons
3. Lone Peak Knights
4. Lehi Pioneers
5. Farmington Phoenix
6. Fremont Silverwolves
7. Davis Darts
8. Bingham Miners
9. Weber Warriors
10. Fremont Silverwolves
11. Syracuse Titans
12. American Fork Cavemen
13. Layton Lancers
14. Herriman Mustangs
15. Riverton Silverwolves
16. Westlake Thunder
17. Copper Hills Grizzlies
18. Pleasant Grove Vikings
The top 14 seeds receive a first-round bye.
6A Football Playoff Bracket
First Round at Home Sites
Friday, October 25
No. 17 Copper Hills Grizzlies at No. 16 Westlake Thunder
No. 18 Pleasant Grove Vikings at No. 15 Riverton Silverwolves
Second Round at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 17 Copper Hills Grizzlies/No. 16 Westlake Thunder at No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers
No. 9 Weber Warriors at No. 8 Bingham Miners
No. 13 Layton Lancers at No. 4 Lehi Pioneers
No. 12 American Fork Cavemen at No. 5 Farmington Phoenix
Winner of No. 18 Pleasant Grove Vikings/No. 15 Riverton Silverwolves at No. 2 Skyridge Falcons
No. 10 Mountain Ridge Sentinels at No. 7 Davis Darts
No. 14 Herriman Mustangs at No. 3 Lone Peak Knights
No. 11 Syracuse Titans at No. 6 Fremont Silverwolves
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 8
Four quarterfinal games.
Semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Thursday, November 14
Semifinal Game 1 – 11:00 AM
Semifinal Game 2 – 2:30 PM
6A State Championship Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Thursday, November 21
Championship Game – 2:30 PM