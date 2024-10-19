Ask an expert: What you need to know about youth vaping

SALT LAKE CITY — The use of electronic cigarettes has surged among young people in the United States ever since they were introduced to the market.

An expert from Utah State University said that even though the devices are marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes, they still pose a significant health risk to young people.

“These substances can cause lung damage, increase the risk of heart disease, and result in conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and popcorn lung,” Dr. Ashley Yaugher said. “Mental health impacts include increased anxiety, mood swings, and withdrawal from social and academic activities.”

E-cigarettes pose a health threat to anybody who uses them, but especially to youths, Yaugher said. And, it can be hard to tell when a child is vaping because the devices are usually small and easily concealed.

But it’s not just the harmful chemicals that can harm you. Yaugher said that young people who vape are seven times as likely to start using cigarettes.

“Parents and guardians should be aware of signs that their child might be vaping. These include anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating, unexplained weight changes, and the sudden presence of sweet smells, chargers, or unrecognizable devices,” Yaugher said.

She said that there are some things caregivers can do if they suspect their child is using e-cigarettes, and to prevent them from starting.

“Open, honest communication is key, along with setting clear household rules about tobacco use,” Yaugher said.

She also said to make sure you express concern, to be supportive and to seek professional help if necessary if your child is already using e-cigarettes.

“Help them know there are immediate benefits for those who quit vaping, and that most youth who vape want to quit,” Yaugher said.

Utah State University has more information on resources for parents about the dangers of vaping and how to help.