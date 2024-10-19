8-Player, 1A, 2A, 3A Utah High School Football Playoff Brackets
Oct 19, 2024, 11:03 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football regular season is officially in the books and the postseason is this week as teams fight for a state championship.
The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 8-player, 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25.
KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home for high school football championships. Home site playoff game times are to be determined and are decided by the schools.
8-Player Football Playoff Seeding
1. Rich Rebels
2. Monticello Buckaroos
3. Water Canyon Wildcats
4. Altamont Longhorns
5. St. Joseph Jayhawks
6. Whitehorse Raiders
7. Utah Military Academy – Hill Field Thunderbirds
8. Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders
9. Monument Valley Cougars
8-Player Football Playoff Bracket
Play-In Game at Home Site
Friday, October 25
No. 9 Monument Valley Cougars at No. 8 Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 9 Monument Valley Cougars/No. 8 Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders at No. 1 – Rich Rebels
No. 5 St. Joseph Jayhawks at No. 4 Altamont Longhorns
No. 6 Whitehorse Raiders at No. 3 Water Canyon Wildcats
No. 7 Utah Military Academy – Hill Field Thunderbirds at No. 2 Monticello Buckaroos
Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium
Friday, November 8
Semifinal Game 1 – 10:00 AM
Semifinal Game 2 – 4:00 PM
8-Player State Championship Game at Southern Utah University
Saturday, November 16
Championship Game – 10:00 AM
1A Football Playoff Seedings
1. Beaver Beavers
2. North Summit Braves
3. Kanab Cowboys
4. Milford Tigers
5. Duchesne Eagles
6. Millard Eagles
7. North Sevier Wolves
8. Enterprise Wolves
9. Parowan Rams
10. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs
The top six seeds receive a first-round bye.
1A Football Playoff Bracket
First Round at Home Sites
Friday, October 25
No. 9 Parowan Rams at No. 8 Enterprise Wolves
No. 10 Gunnison Valley Bulldogs at No. 7 North Sevier Wolves
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 9 Parowan Rams/No. 8 Enterprise Wolves at No. 1 Beaver Beavers
No. 5 Duchesne Eagles at No. 4 Milford Tigers
Winner of No. 10 Gunnison Valley Bulldogs/No. 7 North Sevier Wolves at No. 2 North Summit Braves
No. 6 Millard Eagles at No. 3 Kanab Cowboys
Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium
Saturday, November 9
Semifinal Game 1 – 10:00 AM
Semifinal Game 2 – 4:00 PM
1A State Championship Game at Southern Utah University
Saturday, November 16
Championship Game – 1:00 PM
2A Football Playoff Seedings
1. San Juan Broncos
2. Emery Spartans
3. South Sevier Rams
4. Delta Rabbits
5. South Summit Wildcats
6. Summit Academy Bears
7. American Leadership Eagles
8. Judge Memorial Bulldogs
9. Grand County Devils
10. Providence Hall Patriots
The top six seeds receive a first-round bye.
2A Football Playoff Bracket
First Round at Home Sites
Friday, October 25
No. 9 Grand County Devils at No. 8 Judge Memorial Bulldogs
No. 10 Providence Hall Patriots at No. 7 American Leadership Eagles
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 9 Grand County Devils/No. 8 Judge Memorial Bulldogs at No. 1 San Juan Broncos
No. 5 South Summit Wildcats at No. 4 Delta Rabbits
Winner of No. 10 Providence Hall Patriots/No. 7 American Leadership Eagles at No. 2 Emery Spartans
No. 6 Summit Academy Bears at No. 3 South Sevier Rams
Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium
Saturday, November 9
Semifinal Game 1 – 1:00 PM
Semifinal Game 2 – 7:00 PM
2A State Championship Game at Southern Utah University
Saturday, November 16
Championship Game – 4:00 PM
3A Football Playoff Seedings
1. Morgan Trojans
2. Richfield Wildcats
3. Grantsville Cowboys
4. Manti Templars
5. Juab Wasps
6. Ogden Tigers
7. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle
8. Canyon View Falcons
9. North Sanpete Hawks
10. Carbon Dinos
11. Union Cougars
The top four seeds receive a first-round bye.
3A Football Playoff Bracket
First Round at Home Sites
Friday, October 25
No. 9 North Sanpete Hawks at No. 8 Canyon View Falcons
No. 10 Carbon Dinos at No. 7 Juan Diego Soaring Eagle
No. 11 Union Cougars at No. 6 Ogden Tigers
Quarterfinals at Home Sites
Friday, November 1
Winner of No. 9 North Sanpete Hawks/No. 8 Canyon View Falcons at No. 1 Morgan Trojans
No. 5 Juab Wasps at No. 4 Manti Templars
Winner of No. 10 Carbon Dinos/No. 7 Juan Diego Soaring Eagle at No. 2 Richfield Wildcats
Winner of No. 11 Union Cougars/No. 6 Ogden Tigers at No. 3 Grantsville Cowboys
Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium
Friday, November 8
Semifinal Game 1 – 1:00 PM
Semifinal Game 2 – 7:00 PM
3A State Championship Game at Southern Utah University
Saturday, November 16
Championship Game – 7:00 PM