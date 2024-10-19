8-Player, 1A, 2A, 3A Utah High School Football Playoff Brackets

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football regular season is officially in the books and the postseason is this week as teams fight for a state championship.

The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 8-player, 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25.

KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home for high school football championships. Home site playoff game times are to be determined and are decided by the schools.

8-Player Football Playoff Seeding

1. Rich Rebels

2. Monticello Buckaroos

3. Water Canyon Wildcats

4. Altamont Longhorns

5. St. Joseph Jayhawks

6. Whitehorse Raiders

7. Utah Military Academy – Hill Field Thunderbirds

8. Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders

9. Monument Valley Cougars

8-Player Football Playoff Bracket

Play-In Game at Home Site

Friday, October 25

No. 9 Monument Valley Cougars at No. 8 Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 9 Monument Valley Cougars/No. 8 Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams Marauders at No. 1 – Rich Rebels

No. 5 St. Joseph Jayhawks at No. 4 Altamont Longhorns

No. 6 Whitehorse Raiders at No. 3 Water Canyon Wildcats

No. 7 Utah Military Academy – Hill Field Thunderbirds at No. 2 Monticello Buckaroos

Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Friday, November 8

Semifinal Game 1 – 10:00 AM

Semifinal Game 2 – 4:00 PM

8-Player State Championship Game at Southern Utah University

Saturday, November 16

Championship Game – 10:00 AM

1A Football Playoff Seedings

1. Beaver Beavers

2. North Summit Braves

3. Kanab Cowboys

4. Milford Tigers

5. Duchesne Eagles

6. Millard Eagles

7. North Sevier Wolves

8. Enterprise Wolves

9. Parowan Rams

10. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

The top six seeds receive a first-round bye.

1A Football Playoff Bracket

First Round at Home Sites

Friday, October 25

No. 9 Parowan Rams at No. 8 Enterprise Wolves

No. 10 Gunnison Valley Bulldogs at No. 7 North Sevier Wolves

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 9 Parowan Rams/No. 8 Enterprise Wolves at No. 1 Beaver Beavers

No. 5 Duchesne Eagles at No. 4 Milford Tigers

Winner of No. 10 Gunnison Valley Bulldogs/No. 7 North Sevier Wolves at No. 2 North Summit Braves

No. 6 Millard Eagles at No. 3 Kanab Cowboys

Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Saturday, November 9

Semifinal Game 1 – 10:00 AM

Semifinal Game 2 – 4:00 PM

1A State Championship Game at Southern Utah University

Saturday, November 16

Championship Game – 1:00 PM

2A Football Playoff Seedings

1. San Juan Broncos

2. Emery Spartans

3. South Sevier Rams

4. Delta Rabbits

5. South Summit Wildcats

6. Summit Academy Bears

7. American Leadership Eagles

8. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

9. Grand County Devils

10. Providence Hall Patriots

The top six seeds receive a first-round bye.

2A Football Playoff Bracket

First Round at Home Sites

Friday, October 25

No. 9 Grand County Devils at No. 8 Judge Memorial Bulldogs

No. 10 Providence Hall Patriots at No. 7 American Leadership Eagles

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 9 Grand County Devils/No. 8 Judge Memorial Bulldogs at No. 1 San Juan Broncos

No. 5 South Summit Wildcats at No. 4 Delta Rabbits

Winner of No. 10 Providence Hall Patriots/No. 7 American Leadership Eagles at No. 2 Emery Spartans

No. 6 Summit Academy Bears at No. 3 South Sevier Rams

Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Saturday, November 9

Semifinal Game 1 – 1:00 PM

Semifinal Game 2 – 7:00 PM

2A State Championship Game at Southern Utah University

Saturday, November 16

Championship Game – 4:00 PM

3A Football Playoff Seedings

1. Morgan Trojans

2. Richfield Wildcats

3. Grantsville Cowboys

4. Manti Templars

5. Juab Wasps

6. Ogden Tigers

7. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

8. Canyon View Falcons

9. North Sanpete Hawks

10. Carbon Dinos

11. Union Cougars

The top four seeds receive a first-round bye.

3A Football Playoff Bracket

First Round at Home Sites

Friday, October 25

No. 9 North Sanpete Hawks at No. 8 Canyon View Falcons

No. 10 Carbon Dinos at No. 7 Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

No. 11 Union Cougars at No. 6 Ogden Tigers

Quarterfinals at Home Sites

Friday, November 1

Winner of No. 9 North Sanpete Hawks/No. 8 Canyon View Falcons at No. 1 Morgan Trojans

No. 5 Juab Wasps at No. 4 Manti Templars

Winner of No. 10 Carbon Dinos/No. 7 Juan Diego Soaring Eagle at No. 2 Richfield Wildcats

Winner of No. 11 Union Cougars/No. 6 Ogden Tigers at No. 3 Grantsville Cowboys

Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Friday, November 8

Semifinal Game 1 – 1:00 PM

Semifinal Game 2 – 7:00 PM

3A State Championship Game at Southern Utah University

Saturday, November 16

Championship Game – 7:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football regular season is officially in the books and the postseason is this week as teams fight for a state championship. The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 8-player, 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25. KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home for […]

