What is Amendment B? One of two amendments on Utah ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — With only two amendments remaining on Utah ballots, voters will decide on Constitutional Amendment B in November.

After controversial amendments A and D were thrown out, many voters might be less familiar with the amendments remaining. The Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office explained to voters what Amendment B could change.

“Amendment B is the only amendment that, if passed, would increase funding to Utah schools at no cost to taxpayers,” a spokesperson for the office said in a press release.

The amendment reads:

“Shall the Utah Constitution be amended to increase the limit on the annual distributions from the State School Fund to public schools from 4% to 5% of the fund?”

“A vote FOR Amendment B would increase the current cap on distributions from the $3.3 billion State School Fund to 5% of the fund,” the office said. “A vote AGAINST Amendment B would keep the current 4% cap on distributions from the $3.3 billion State School Fund.”

No taxpayer funding is affected in the decision. That’s because that “$3.3 billion State School Fund” is already permanently set aside by the state, and it grows from revenue generated from land trusts and investments, the office said.

So, the vote is deciding how much of that fund the state can distribute each year to Utah’s schools. If the amendment passes, the state would be able to distribute an additional $14 million from the fund.

Officials have said that the fund has grown significantly over the years, and it’s time for payouts to grow as well.

“Because of consistently strong investment returns, the fund needs to pay out more of its earnings today,” Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks said. “Amendment B will give the School and Institutional Trust Funds Office the flexibility to meet its fiduciary obligation to balance funding between current and future students.”

The Utah PTA endorsed Amendment B, encouraging Utahns to vote for it in November.

“Not only does Amendment B mean more money for Utah students, these funds support teachers, and involve parents in determining how School Land Trust Funds are used at their child’s school,” said Corey Fairholm, Utah PTA President.

The Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office did not report any agencies opposing the amendment. Other endorsers include the Utah State Board of Education and the Utah School Boards Association.