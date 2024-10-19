On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

What is Amendment B? One of two amendments on Utah ballots

Oct 19, 2024, 12:38 PM

dome and side of the Utah Capitol...

FILE — The Utah Capitol during the 2024 Legislative session. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With only two amendments remaining on Utah ballots, voters will decide on Constitutional Amendment B in November.

After controversial amendments A and D were thrown out, many voters might be less familiar with the amendments remaining. The Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office explained to voters what Amendment B could change.

“Amendment B is the only amendment that, if passed, would increase funding to Utah schools at no cost to taxpayers,” a spokesperson for the office said in a press release.

The amendment reads:

“Shall the Utah Constitution be amended to increase the limit on the annual distributions from the State School Fund to public schools from 4% to 5% of the fund?”

“A vote FOR Amendment B would increase the current cap on distributions from the $3.3 billion State School Fund to 5% of the fund,” the office said. “A vote AGAINST Amendment B would keep the current 4% cap on distributions from the $3.3 billion State School Fund.”

No taxpayer funding is affected in the decision. That’s because that “$3.3 billion State School Fund” is already permanently set aside by the state, and it grows from revenue generated from land trusts and investments, the office said.

So, the vote is deciding how much of that fund the state can distribute each year to Utah’s schools. If the amendment passes, the state would be able to distribute an additional $14 million from the fund.

Officials have said that the fund has grown significantly over the years, and it’s time for payouts to grow as well.

“Because of consistently strong investment returns, the fund needs to pay out more of its earnings today,” Utah Treasurer Marlo Oaks said. “Amendment B will give the School and Institutional Trust Funds Office the flexibility to meet its fiduciary obligation to balance funding between current and future students.”

The Utah PTA endorsed Amendment B, encouraging Utahns to vote for it in November.

“Not only does Amendment B mean more money for Utah students, these funds support teachers, and involve parents in determining how School Land Trust Funds are used at their child’s school,” said Corey Fairholm, Utah PTA President.

The Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office did not report any agencies opposing the amendment. Other endorsers include the Utah State Board of Education and the Utah School Boards Association.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

dome and side of the Utah Capitol...

Jacob Freeman

What is Amendment B? One of two amendments on Utah ballots

With only two amendments remaining on Utah ballots, voters will decide on Constitutional Amendment B in November.

28 minutes ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Tru...

Eric Bradner, Kate Sullivan and Aaron Pellish, CNN

Harris and Trump duked it out in Michigan on Friday. Here’s what they said

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump collided in Michigan on Friday, both barnstorming the state as they wage a tight battle for its potentially decisive 15 Electoral College votes.

5 hours ago

Alyn Toalepai is part of the Islanders Club Network, and the president of the Utah Pacific Islander...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities navigate the American dream

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders came from many different countries to Utah in search of a new life. However, as Tamara Vaifanua reports, navigating that dream today has become more challenging.

17 hours ago

Merrick said some political signs were returned torched after being stolen. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Political signs repeatedly stolen, even burned in Bountiful

Some homeowners in Bountiful said political signs outside their homes have been repeatedly stolen and even vandalized.

18 hours ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Jennifer McDermott and Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Biden administration races to shell out billions for clean energy as election nears

The Biden administration is shelling out billions of dollars for clean energy and approving major offshore wind projects as officials race to secure major climate initiatives before President Joe Biden's term comes to an end.

20 hours ago

Ballots are already starting to trickle into county clerk's offices. (Jay Hancock, KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

How one county in Utah is preparing for high voter turnout

Ballots are already starting to trickle into county clerks’ offices with less than three weeks until Election Day.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

What is Amendment B? One of two amendments on Utah ballots