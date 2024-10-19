Utah Hockey Club’s Defense Must Collectively Be Better In Response To Injuries

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite an impressive start to the season with three wins in their first five games, the Utah Hockey Club is already facing adversity. With Sean Durzi suffering a significant upper-body injury and John Marino still months away from a return, the defense has been stretched thin and will require some adjustments to remain competitive.

Utah Hockey Club’s defensive core will need to step up

There’s no sugarcoating it. The Utah Hockey Club’s blue line has experienced some major setbacks and are already shorthanded early in the season. Not only is Marino’s injury worse than originally anticipated but losing a player like Sean Durzi is not an easy fix. So, for a team that invested so heavily in upgrading their D-core this offseason, there’s not an immediate solution to these injuries.

Until the front office can decide on what direction to take, their current defensive pairings will simply have to dig a little deeper to remain competitive.

“Everybody giving a few more minutes of what they can do for the team. We all bring different stuff. It’s got to be by committee, it can’t just be one guy stepping up. Everybody’s going to have to be a little bit better, a little bit more consistent so, that’s kind of what we’re looking for,” Michael Kesselring told KSL Sports.

Like Kesselring said, it has to be a full-on group effort. Everyone is getting more minutes; lines are changing and the depth is being heavily relied upon. For now, Kesselring has moved up to the top line with Mikhail Sergachev, Ian Cole is playing with Juuso Valimaki on the second line and Robert Bortuzzo has joined Vladislav Kolyachonok on the third pairing.

Despite the changes and extra minutes, expectations are even higher for this group to play at a competitive level.

“The big thing is the load management. The big thing is the number of minutes. Everybody takes more than they normally were planned to take…What’s important is the guys in the lineup must play to their full potential,” head coach André Tourigny said.

Michael Kesselring must prove he can play on the top line

While the entire defensive unit is having to make adjustments, Kesselring is arguably having to make the most significant as he steps up to the first line with Sergachev. While the injury situation is certainly unfortunate, it’s a big opportunity for Kesselring to prove he can play on a top pairing in the NHL.

“It sucks losing those guys but for me it’s an opportunity that you kind of dream of, playing with a guy like that, playing a lot of minutes and showing that you can play big minutes in this league. So, just trying to take it day by day, prepare myself for every game and see where it goes. I think I can do it and hopefully I can keep proving it,” Kesselring said.

So far, so good for Kesselring as he had a goal, an assist and was +3 in his first start on the top line against the Anaheim Ducks. He’s a big body, skates fast, has great awareness and can contribute offensively.

“He’s just trying to play as simple as possible and when he has a chance, he joins the rush and scores goals. He’s a very talented defensemen…He’s got all the tools it’s just a matter of getting used to the big minutes,” Sergachev said.

As Kesselring fills in on that top line, Boston will be a great test of his abilities. With an absolute onslaught of talented forwards, Kesselring and Utah will have their hands full every shift. But if they can come together and collectively step up in spite of so many injuries, Utah might be able to weather the injury bug until they figure out a better solution.

