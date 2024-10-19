Utah State’s Ground Game Power Through New Mexico For Two Early Touchdowns

LOGAN, Utah—Utah State didn’t bother falling behind early this week, using a turnover and a strong offense to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead over New Mexico.

Utah State is hosting the Lobos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 20.

Avante Dickerson heard his coaches’ pleas to create more big plays, intercepting a New Mexico pass to end the Lobos’ first drive. Spencer Petras then seized the early momentum, leading a USU touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Including the INT, an Aggie defense desperately in need of a boost forced two negative plays on the Lobos’ opening drive. DJ Graham Jr and Jon Ross Maye combined for a tackle in the backfield on first down, putting New Mexico immediately behind the chains.

Petras took the gift and completed two passes on a run-dominated scoring drive. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty kept the drive alive, and there were short completions for Jalen Royals and Otto Tia. The graduate senior QB started looking down the field, completing three straight passes to put the Aggies in the red zone.

QB keeps it for the USU TD😤 pic.twitter.com/O8Ai4fGlDT — USU Football (@USUFootball) October 19, 2024

After Rahsul Faison dragged defenders inside the five-yard line, Petras finished the drive with two QB keepers. The former Iowa Hawkeye gave his team a 7-0 lead with a two-yard dive.

Faison Rushing TD

Utah State’s offense returned to work following a New Mexico punt on its next drive.

Petras and the Aggies needed seven plays to march 58 yards for another TD. Faison carried five times for 23 yards, finishing with a six-yard rumble up the middle for six points.

New Mexico at Utah State

The Aggies have won 17 of 30 games between these two programs since 1951. USU has won seven straight against the Lobos but needed double overtime to knock off New Mexico in Albuquerque last season. The 44-41 win helped Utah State become bowl-eligible. The Aggies are 9-4 at home against the Lobos.

Led by former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Lobos (2-4, 1-1) are looking for their first win in Logan since 2016. Opponents are averaging 498 yards of offense per game against the Lobos, scoring just under 43 points per contest.

Sophomore QB Devon Dampier has taken every snap for the Lobos, throwing for 1,488 yards with seven TDs and six INTs. Dampier also leads the New Mexico rushing attack, accounting for 384 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Wide receiver Luke Wysong leads the team with 40 catches for 507 yards and one TD.

New Mexico enters the week seventh in the Mountain West, with Utah State 11th in the 12-team league.

