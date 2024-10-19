Victim of wrong-way crash on I-15 in Millard County is identified

COVE FORT, Millard County — The Utah Department of Public Safety released the identity of a woman killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash in Millard County.

On Thursday, Melissa MacDonald, 55, of North Miami, Florida, died after the Toyota Corolla she was traveling in struck a Dodge truck in a wrong-way crash at milepost 132 of Interstate 15 near the Interstate 70 junction. Three other people were injured in the crash.

A 10-year-old in the Dodge also died in the crash.

The UHP says the crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours following the crash.