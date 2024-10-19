On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Victim of wrong-way crash on I-15 in Millard County is identified

Oct 19, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

beehive logo...

FILE — The logo of the Utah Highway Patrol (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

COVE FORT, Millard County The Utah Department of Public Safety released the identity of a woman killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash in Millard County.

On Thursday, Melissa MacDonald, 55, of North Miami, Florida, died after the Toyota Corolla she was traveling in struck a Dodge truck in a wrong-way crash at milepost 132 of Interstate 15 near the Interstate 70 junction. Three other people were injured in the crash. 

A 10-year-old in the Dodge also died in the crash.

The UHP says the crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours following the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

beehive logo...

Mark Jones

Victim of wrong-way crash on I-15 in Millard County is identified

The Utah Department of Public Safety released the identity of a woman killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash in Millard County.

1 hour ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Carlysle Price

14-year-old killed in ATV accident

A 14-year-old was killed in an ATV accident Friday, according to the Grantsville Police Department.

22 hours ago

Lehi Fire Department said a man was found dead after being pinned by construction equipment on Oct....

Jacob Freeman and Shara Park

Man found dead at Lehi construction site

A man was found dead at a construction site around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

2 days ago

Police blocking off traffic near 1120 N and Main Street in Layton on Oct. 16, 2024....

Michael Houck and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Police searching for driver involved in a fatal hit and run in Layton

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Layton Wednesday night, and police are looking for the person responsible.

3 days ago

The scene of the fatal crash involving a truck driver who was attempting to change his tire on I-15...

Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Man killed after getting out of his truck to change tire on I-15, police say

A man who was trying to fix his truck on the freeway was fatally struck by a car, causing a major accident Wednesday night.

3 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Boy, 7, hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Iron County

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday after being struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle. 

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Victim of wrong-way crash on I-15 in Millard County is identified