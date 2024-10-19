Utah Football Vs. TCU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. TCU

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

THE ARRIVAL Gather outside Gate L on 500 South by 6:15 PM MT to greet @Utah_Football as they step off the bus. Enjoy food, live music and exclusive t-shirts for the first 75 fans before each of Utah’s home games that will only be available when the team arrives at @Rice_Eccles… pic.twitter.com/COdEFOfLe0 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 16, 2024

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. TCU at RES

The Utes will be bringing out their new look Ute Proud uniforms against the Horned Frogs.

There is no theme for fans but make sure to bring your favorite red and black Utah gear!

Weather For Saturday

Grab a jacket before you head to Rice-Eccles Stadium tonight. Forecasts predict clear skies, but temperatures will likely dip below 50 degrees by game end.

BE EARLY. BE LOUD. IT’S GAMEDAY IN SLC‼️🙌 🆚 TCU

🏟️ Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰ SAT 10.19 | 8:30PM MT

📺 ESPN

📻 ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gTi4cocFrz — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 19, 2024

How To Watch Utah Football vs. TCU Football

The Utah football game against the TCU Horned Frogs will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (MDT).

Streaming options include Fubo and YouTube TV.

The Utes take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen if you cant make it out! 📺#GoUtes #Big12FB #CFB https://t.co/iPlsc8O4Wv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 14, 2024

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

