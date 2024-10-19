On the Site:
Utah Football Vs. TCU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Oct 19, 2024, 3:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. TCU

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

RELATED: Takeaways From Kyle Whittingham’s TCU Week Press Conference

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. TCU at RES

The Utes will be bringing out their new look Ute Proud uniforms against the Horned Frogs.

RELATED: Utah Debuts New Look Ute Proud Uniform For TCU Game

There is no theme for fans but make sure to bring your favorite red and black Utah gear!

Weather For Saturday

Grab a jacket before you head to Rice-Eccles Stadium tonight. Forecasts predict clear skies, but temperatures will likely dip below 50 degrees by game end.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. TCU Football

The Utah football game against the TCU Horned Frogs will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (MDT).

Streaming options include Fubo and YouTube TV.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

