Man, 81, injured in four-wheeler accident in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY — An 81-year-old man was injured Saturday morning in a four-wheeler crash.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said the man rolled about 30 feet down Reservation Ridge Road just before 8 a.m. It is located northeast of Soldier Summit at about milepost 210 off of U.S. Highway 6.

Cannon said the man suffered a laceration to his forehead and a serious back injury. The man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

The incident occurred in Wasatch County. However, Cannon said first responders from Utah County were called in at the request of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office because they were closer to the location.