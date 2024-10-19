On the Site:
Man transported after mountain bike crash in Washington County

Oct 19, 2024, 5:12 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Facebook)

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL NEWSRADIO


WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man was transported by helicopter to a hospitial after hitting a rock in a mountain bike crash Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Jacob Paul with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers received the call at approximately 10:45 a.m. A 33-year-old man was riding his bike on one of the tracks left from the Redbull Rampage freeride mountain bike event. While using a ramp, he picked up too much speed and rode off the side of the track, hitting a rock.

Paul said the man passed out and sustained a serious head injury due to the accident.

Several agencies responded, including Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Life Flight and the Bureau of Land Management. The cyclist regained consciousness when the authorities arrived on the scene.

Paul said the man was loaded onto a collapsible stretcher and Life Flighted to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

