LOCAL NEWS

Woman arrested for alleged car theft at Bridal Veil Falls

Oct 19, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:09 pm

FILE: A Utah County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Spanish Fork on Monday, March 22, 2021.

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

PROVO A 35-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint at Bridal Veil Falls.

According to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the incident around 2 a.m. The release further states that Heather Leann Murray, 35, of Heber City, approached the truck and allegedly pointed a gun at four individuals inside the vehicle, and told them to get out.

The occupants exited the vehicle and ran to some nearby bushes where they called 911.

When deputies arrived on scene, they ordered Murray out of the vehicle. but she refused. When additional deputies arrived on scene, Murray turned the truck around facing the deputies. After deputies backed away from the vehicle, she drove roughly 100 yards east of the Bridal Veil Falls parking lot, where she stopped on the side of the road.

Deputies gave her additional orders to exit the vehicle. However, she refused and allegedly drove the vehicle into and across the Provo River where it got stuck.

Murray then got out and ran south toward the Provo River Parkway Trail.

Officers from Orem, Provo and Lehi police departments, along with troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol joined in the search for Murray.

Eventually, Murray was safely taken into custody near the location of the original threat.

In their investigation, police found a “realistic looking BB gun” in the truck that was stolen. Police also discovered cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a car rented by Murray.

Murray was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of the following:

  • Aggravated robbery, first-degree felony
  • Theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree felony
  • Property damage greater than $5,000, second-degree felony
  • Property damage greater than $5,000, second-degree felony
  • Aggravated assault four counts, third-degree felony
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony
  • Fail to stop at command of law enforcement, class A misdemeanor
  • Possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor
  • DUI-metabolite, class B misdemeanor
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor

A judge has ordered that Murray be held without bail, according to the release.

 

 

Local News

