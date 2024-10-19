On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

New Mexico Stuns Utah State With Come-From-Behind Road Win

Oct 19, 2024, 5:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Leading almost the entire game, Utah State’s defense couldn’t hang on in a high-scoring affair, falling to New Mexico 50-45.

Utah State hosted the Lobos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 20.

First Quarter

Utah State’s defense bucked the trend of first drive struggles this season. On third down, Avante Dickerson picked off a Lobo pass for the first turnover of the day. The INT set the Aggies offense up in good field position at their own 42-yard line.

Spencer Petras completed five passes before calling his own number for a two-yard dive for the game’s first touchdown.

RELATED: Aggie Ground Game Power Through New Mexico For Two Early TDs

Utah State’s offense went back on the field moments later after the defense forced a Lobo punt. Petras took over at their own 42 and led USU on a second scoring drive.

A 24-yard pitch and catch to Jalen Royals put the Aggies on the attack, and Rahsul Faison took it from there. Faison carried five times on the drive, including the final four touches. He found the end zone after picking up the final 19 yards of the drive.

Second Quarter

Utah State extended its lead to 17-0 on a 38-yard field goal from Tanner Cragun.

New Mexico’s offense finally got going on its third drive. Devon Dampier completed a 21-yard pass to Javen Jacobs for the Lobos’s first touchdown. After a two-point conversion, Utah State led 17-8.

Two holding penalties forced the Aggies to punt on their next drive.

Dampier looked to have found a rhythm, picking up nearly 40 yards through the air on the first four plays of the drive. The Aggie defense couldn’t match the pace as Dampier found Ryan Davis for a 14-yard TD. USU led 17-15 after the extra point.

Utah State answered with a 16-play, 74-yard scoring drive heading into halftime. A 13-yard completion on 4th-&-2 kept the drive alive and put the Aggies in scoring position with less than two minutes left in the half. Petras threw his first TD of the day on third down, hitting Otto Tia across the middle for six.

Utah State led 24-15 at the half.

Third Quarter

USU needed less than a minute to reach the end zone after taking the second-half kickoff. Petras and Jalen Royals connected twice, including a 59-yard bomb that put USU inside the Lobo ten-yard line. Faison took the handoff on the next snap and outran the defense for his second TD of the day.

The offensive shootout continued with New Mexico marching down the field for a touchdown. Dampier completed a 43-yard pass to Luke Wysong, then finished the drive with a 33-yard designed run to the end zone. Another two-point conversion made it a one-score game at 31-23.

Utah State took over at the 35 after the kickoff skipped out of bounds. USU was forced to punt, but a muff on the catch created the third turnover of the game, putting the Aggies immediately in the red zone.

Petras’ second TD pass came two plays later on a 13-yard corner route from Royals. The grab gave the senior ten catches for 185 yards for the day. It was the sixth receiving TD for Royals this year.

The Lobos bounced right back with an eight-play drive with more Dampier theatrics. The dual-threat QB ran for 29 yards on the drive and completed a 34-yard deep ball to Wysong. Javen Jacobs beat the defense up the middle for a 15-yard rushing score. A failed two-point conversion left Utah State in front 38-29.

Herschel Turner Jr. got involved in USU’s next drive, with Faison getting a breather. A 26-yard connection between Petras and Broc Lane moved the football into New Mexico territory. Cragun finished the drive by missing a 45-yard FG attempt wide right.

Dmpier’s third INT came at the goal line, with the Lobos driving to end the third quarter. DJ Graham Jr skied for the pick before landing inside the one.

Fourth Quarter

After forcing an Aggie punt, New Mexico leaned on the run game to score their next TD. The Lobos gained 51 yards on seven running plays, ending the drive with a 20-yard TD from Eli Sanders. The extra point made it 38-36 USU with 10:18 left.

With their lead cut to two, Turner Jr. burst through the Lobo line and sprinted 43 yards for a game-changing TD. Utah State led 45-36 with 7:43 to play.

New Mexico battled back with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Dampier ended the drive with a five-yard rushing score. USU led 45-43 with 3:53 left.

On fourth-and-one inside Lobo territory, Petras was stood up, causing a turnover on downs with 2:13 to play. New Mexico took possession at the USU 34, needing a field goal to win.

Dampier didn’t bat an eye, scrambling for 15 yards on 3rd-and-three to keep the drive alive. Sanders followed that rush by beating the defense for a 12-yard TD. New Mexico held its first at 50-45 with 1:33 left.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 3-4, while Utah State fell to 1-6 and remains winless in Mountain West play.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Mexico Stuns Utah State With Come-From-Behind Road Win

Leading almost the entire game, Utah State's defense couldn't hang on in a high-scoring affair, falling to New Mexico 50-45. 

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. TCU Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Ground Game Power Through New Mexico For Two Early Touchdowns

Utah State didn't bother falling behind early this week, using a turnover and a strong offense to take a 14-0 first quarter lead.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Defense Must Collectively Be Better In Response To Injuries

With Sean Durzi suffering a significant upper-body injury and John Marino still months away from a return, the defense has been stretched thin and will require some adjustments to remain competitive.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

8-Player, 1A, 2A, 3A Utah High School Football Playoff Brackets

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football regular season is officially in the books and the postseason is this week as teams fight for a state championship. The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 8-player, 1A, 2A, and 3A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25. KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home for […]

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

4A, 5A, 6A Utah High School Football Playoff Brackets

The UHSAA revealed the playoff brackets for 4A, 5A, and 6A classifications, which begins on Friday, October 25.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

New Mexico Stuns Utah State With Come-From-Behind Road Win