New Mexico Stuns Utah State With Come-From-Behind Road Win

LOGAN, Utah – Leading almost the entire game, Utah State’s defense couldn’t hang on in a high-scoring affair, falling to New Mexico 50-45.

Utah State hosted the Lobos at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, October 20.

FINAL UNM – 50

USU – 45 — USU Football (@USUFootball) October 19, 2024

First Quarter

Utah State’s defense bucked the trend of first drive struggles this season. On third down, Avante Dickerson picked off a Lobo pass for the first turnover of the day. The INT set the Aggies offense up in good field position at their own 42-yard line.

Spencer Petras completed five passes before calling his own number for a two-yard dive for the game’s first touchdown.

Utah State’s offense went back on the field moments later after the defense forced a Lobo punt. Petras took over at their own 42 and led USU on a second scoring drive.

A 24-yard pitch and catch to Jalen Royals put the Aggies on the attack, and Rahsul Faison took it from there. Faison carried five times on the drive, including the final four touches. He found the end zone after picking up the final 19 yards of the drive.

Second Quarter

Utah State extended its lead to 17-0 on a 38-yard field goal from Tanner Cragun.

New Mexico’s offense finally got going on its third drive. Devon Dampier completed a 21-yard pass to Javen Jacobs for the Lobos’s first touchdown. After a two-point conversion, Utah State led 17-8.

Two holding penalties forced the Aggies to punt on their next drive.

Dampier looked to have found a rhythm, picking up nearly 40 yards through the air on the first four plays of the drive. The Aggie defense couldn’t match the pace as Dampier found Ryan Davis for a 14-yard TD. USU led 17-15 after the extra point.

Utah State answered with a 16-play, 74-yard scoring drive heading into halftime. A 13-yard completion on 4th-&-2 kept the drive alive and put the Aggies in scoring position with less than two minutes left in the half. Petras threw his first TD of the day on third down, hitting Otto Tia across the middle for six.

Utah State led 24-15 at the half.

Third Quarter

USU needed less than a minute to reach the end zone after taking the second-half kickoff. Petras and Jalen Royals connected twice, including a 59-yard bomb that put USU inside the Lobo ten-yard line. Faison took the handoff on the next snap and outran the defense for his second TD of the day.

The offensive shootout continued with New Mexico marching down the field for a touchdown. Dampier completed a 43-yard pass to Luke Wysong, then finished the drive with a 33-yard designed run to the end zone. Another two-point conversion made it a one-score game at 31-23.

Utah State took over at the 35 after the kickoff skipped out of bounds. USU was forced to punt, but a muff on the catch created the third turnover of the game, putting the Aggies immediately in the red zone.

Petras’ second TD pass came two plays later on a 13-yard corner route from Royals. The grab gave the senior ten catches for 185 yards for the day. It was the sixth receiving TD for Royals this year.

The Lobos bounced right back with an eight-play drive with more Dampier theatrics. The dual-threat QB ran for 29 yards on the drive and completed a 34-yard deep ball to Wysong. Javen Jacobs beat the defense up the middle for a 15-yard rushing score. A failed two-point conversion left Utah State in front 38-29.

Herschel Turner Jr. got involved in USU’s next drive, with Faison getting a breather. A 26-yard connection between Petras and Broc Lane moved the football into New Mexico territory. Cragun finished the drive by missing a 45-yard FG attempt wide right.

Dmpier’s third INT came at the goal line, with the Lobos driving to end the third quarter. DJ Graham Jr skied for the pick before landing inside the one.

Fourth Quarter

After forcing an Aggie punt, New Mexico leaned on the run game to score their next TD. The Lobos gained 51 yards on seven running plays, ending the drive with a 20-yard TD from Eli Sanders. The extra point made it 38-36 USU with 10:18 left.

With their lead cut to two, Turner Jr. burst through the Lobo line and sprinted 43 yards for a game-changing TD. Utah State led 45-36 with 7:43 to play.

New Mexico battled back with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Dampier ended the drive with a five-yard rushing score. USU led 45-43 with 3:53 left.

On fourth-and-one inside Lobo territory, Petras was stood up, causing a turnover on downs with 2:13 to play. New Mexico took possession at the USU 34, needing a field goal to win.

Dampier didn’t bat an eye, scrambling for 15 yards on 3rd-and-three to keep the drive alive. Sanders followed that rush by beating the defense for a 12-yard TD. New Mexico held its first at 50-45 with 1:33 left.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 3-4, while Utah State fell to 1-6 and remains winless in Mountain West play.

