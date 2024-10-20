Utah Hockey Club Vs. Boston Bruins: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club returns home from a four-game road trip to host the famed Boston Bruins at Delta Center.

Utah HC (3-1-1) is third in the Western Conference Central Division with seven points, while the Bruins (3-2-0) are fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

Honey, we're home! 📍: Delta Center

⏰: 7PM MT

📺: UtahHC+ and Utah 16

📻: KSL Sports Zone

Scoring has been the story in Utah HC’s first year of existence, with the team averaging four goals per game and allowing 3.80. Utah (20) has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL while allowing the ninth-most (19). Teams have attempted 30.6 shots per game against the Utah defense.

Boston comes into the game averaging four goals per game and giving up 3.6 goals against.

Pregame

Michael Kesselring on what the defense needs to do in absence of Durzi & Marino: “It’s got to be by committee, it can’t just be one guy steeping up. Everybody’s going to have to be a little bit better, a little bit more consistent…”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/dsLt6sQgqx — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

I’m really looking forward to seeing how Kesselring does tonight against Boston Huge opportunity to play on the top line against the Bruins and their onslaught of forwards. Against the Ducks he was great. A goal, an assist, and was +3 (team-high) in 22 minutes.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

Coach 🐻 on Yamamoto making his first appearance for the #UtahHC “He had a great training camp…I’m sure he will have some nerves and some rust, but he’s a veteran. He’s been in tough situations before and I know he can help us.” pic.twitter.com/fklduOK2QS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

There’s already a decent line outside the Delta Center waiting for doors to open and I see more Boston jerseys than any Utah apparel. It’s going to be interesting to see the ratio of fans tonight.#UtahHC #NHLBruins — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club is selling game specific pucks for all 41 home games. That would make quite the collection.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/GKDmWaVl2z — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

The team store is so packed that there’s literally a line of 25+ people just to get into the store. I have never seen it like that. The merch is 🔥 right now. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Just under an hour to puck drop…there’s a lot of Bruins fans here…tons walking around as well.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/lbKRR9zuN6 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah HC-Boston Bruins Gameday Coverage

