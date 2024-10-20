On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine

Oct 19, 2024, 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

Soldiers receive Russian uniforms and equipment at the Sergeevka Training Ground in the far east Ru...

Soldiers receive Russian uniforms and equipment at the Sergeevka Training Ground in the far east Russia. (Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security via CNN Newsource)

(Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ISAAC YEE, VICTORIA BUTENKO AND NIAMH KENNEDY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — North Korean soldiers have been filmed receiving uniforms and equipment at a training ground in Russia’s far east, appearing to confirm reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) that 1,500 soldiers have been shipped over for military training to be deployed in Ukraine.

The North Korean troops are thought to be receiving training before being sent to the frontline in Ukraine, in what is thought to be a clear sign of the ever warming relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

In a video shared with CNN by Ukrainian government organization, the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, a long line of soldiers can be seen queuing up to receive their uniforms. The soldiers are thought to be speaking in Korean although the low quality audio prevented their discussions from being fully understood.

Upon arriving in Russia, the North Korean recruits have been asked to fill out a questionnaire providing their sizing for hats, headgear, uniforms, and shoes. In a copy of the questionnaire shared with CNN, the top of the form is written in Russian whilst the various size options are written in Korean.

‘This is just the beginning’

Another video circulating on social media, geolocated by CNN, showed troops arriving at the Sergeevka Training Ground which lies close to Russia’s border with China. In the video, a Russian speaker can be heard in the background saying “we can’t film them,” before adding: “There are more…there are millions of them here. Here are the new reinforcements. This is just the beginning. There are more.”

This evidence appears to confirm Kyiv’s long-held concern that North Korea has been readying itself for a more direct role in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly sounded the alarm regarding Russia and North Korea’s deepening alliance, telling a NATO summit this week that “thousands” of North Korean troops were on their way to Russia.

“From intelligence that I have … they are preparing 10,000 soldiers, different soldiers, land forces, technical personnel,” Zelensky told reporters, describing it as an “urgent” development he had raised with the United States.

South Korean media previously reported that the North will send a total of 12,000 troops, although this figure was not included in the statement from the national intelligence service.

This could mark the first time North Korea makes a significant intervention in an international conflict. Despite having one of the world’s largest militaries with 1.2 million soldiers, many of its troops lack combat experience.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Soldiers receive Russian uniforms and equipment at the Sergeevka Training Ground in the far east Ru...

Isaac Yee, Victoria Butenko and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine

North Korean soldiers have been filmed receiving uniforms and equipment at a training ground in Russia’s far east.

41 minutes ago

A dog was spotted on top of the second tallest of Egypt's Great Pyramids. (Marshall Mosher)...

Salma Arafa, CNN

Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

Stay dogs are a familiar sight at the ancient Egyptian pyramids, but usually not on top of them.

1 day ago

A person holds a small flag of Lebanon during a candlelight vigil in Dearborn, Michigan. (Dominic G...

Kylie Atwood and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

Lebanese nationals in the US will be granted humanitarian relief

Lebanese nationals residing in the United States will be granted a form of humanitarian relief citing ongoing armed conflict and conditions in Lebanon.

2 days ago

FILE - Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions a...

Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery, Associated Press

Israel’s foreign minister confirms that Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza

Israel’s foreign minister confirms that Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

2 days ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworl...

Dan Heching and Manuela Castro, CNN

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

3 days ago

A screengrab taken from a video shows an explosion, as North Korea blows up part of a road connecte...

Gawon Bae, Yoonjung Seo and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

North Korea blows up roads near border with South after warning it would completely cut ties

North Korea blew up parts of two major roads connected to the southern part of the peninsula on Tuesday, South Korean authorities said, after Pyongyang warned it would take steps to completely cut off its territory from the South.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

North Korean troops seen being equipped in Russia ahead of likely deployment to Ukraine