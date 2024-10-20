On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football DT Junior Tafuna To Be Sidelined For TCU Game With Injury

Oct 19, 2024, 7:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The injuries keep stacking up for Utah Football and as the Utes host the Horned Frogs, DT Junior Tafuna will be added to the injury report.

The loss of Tafuna definitely hurts. But, Utah will have some key defensive playmakers returning to help fill his shoes.

Karene Reid and Keanu Tanuvasa are all expected to return to the lineup in week eight.

RELATED: Pre-Game Injury Report For Utah Football vs TCU

Through the first six games of the season, Tafuna recorded 19 total tackles (seven solo) and one interception.

Although he has yet to pick up a sack, Tafuna’s impact in the middle can’t be understated. He is potentially the biggest factor in the Utes’ interior run defense.

Luckily for Utah, Tafuna missing the TCU game isn’t the worst-case scenario. The Horned Frogs are debatably the worst rushing team in the Big 12 with the fewest run attempts and second-fewest rushing yards.

With that said, they average the most passing yards per game in the conference so less quarterback pressure from Utah’s defensive line could spell trouble.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle 

1. Rallying around the true freshman QB Isaac Wilson

The Cam Rising experience of 2024 was short-lived. Another devasting injury has cost him the chance to continue competing, which is an unfortunate and abrupt conclusion to his season.

As a result, Isaac Wilson will be the starting quarterback moving forward. A true freshman taking the reigns of the offense can be as exciting as it is challenging.

RELATED: Utah Debuts New Look Ute Proud Uniform For TCU Game

Utah will need increased leadership around the quarterback position. Earlier this week, veteran running back Micah Bernard was named team captain. Bernard has been through a lot of battles at Utah and those experiences will fuel his leadership approach.

Coaches will need to adjust their game plans to maximize the strengths of their new signal caller, but more importantly, to minimize the weak points. Wilson needs to step up and absorb as much of the playbook and game plans as possible.

To genuinely turn things around and rally around their new quarterback, will require an entire team effort. Many players on this squad have been through similar situations and showed a lot of resilience in previous seasons. Though the experience proves it can be done, just because it’s been accomplished in the past does not mean it will happen now.

Utah has to genuinely put in the effort and the work to turn the season around. With the new quarterback taking over, it will require an entire team effort.

2. Utah HAS to win the turnover margin

Despite their 3-3 record, which includes some ugly losses, TCU is still a capable team. They have a potent passing attack with Josh Hoover at the helm. They have talented playmakers around him, most notably Jack Beck. They’re still averaging 35.3 points per game, while only giving up an average of 30.8 points.

TCU does do things things well but the one thing they’ve done worse than anybody in the Big 12 is protect the football. They are dead last in the turnover margin at -10, meanwhile, Utah is only -3.

Their turnovers have played a big role in their lack of success this season. Utah HAS to continue that trend and win the turnover margin today.

3. Expect an improved TCU Horned Frogs team

Given the bye week, the Horned Frogs have had time to work on things. As evidenced by the Arizona game a couple of weeks ago, teams can make big improvements. Going into that game, Arizona conceded a lot of run game production but they did a much better job of limiting Utah’s success on the ground that night.

TCU has not been great against the run either but they have the players capable of being quite effective against it. With a week to make adjustments, Utah has to prepare for an improved TCU defense.

RELATED: Keys to victory for Utah Football vs TCU 

Utah needs their run game to generate consistent production and explosive plays too. The offensive line will be crucial to Utah’s success moving forward.

Jaren Kump is the leader of the group and he sets the tone for the four guys around him. Utah needs to up their own level of execution up front and take their physicality to another level.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

