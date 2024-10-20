Utah Football Vs. TCU Horned Frogs Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team looks to keep their Big 12 playoff hopes alive as they host the TCU Horned Frogs tonight.

The good news for Utah is there is no more quarterback drama or uncertainty now at the 2024 season’s midpoint. Cam Rising is out indefinitely and freshman Isaac Wilson is taking over.

Stay caught up with all the action from Rice-Eccles stadium with our live blog!

Pregame

BREAKING: Utah will be without Junior Tafuna and Connor O’Toole tonight. Source indicated earlier today COT would return in a limited role but he’s still just not ready to go even in that capacity. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

RELATED: Utah Football DT Junior Tafuna To Be Sidelined For TCU Game With Injury

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.