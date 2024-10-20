Haunted house facing multiple lawsuits over alleged injuries

On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Oct 19, 2024, 8:03 PM

A haunted house in Queens is being sued by several individuals who say they were seriously injured. (WCBS/WLNY via CNN Newsource)

(WCBS/WLNY via CNN Newsource)

BY DERICK WALLER, CNN


(CNN) A haunted house in Queens, New York is being sued by several individuals who say they were seriously injured.

New York City temporarily shut down “A Haunting in Hollis” on Hollis Avenue, but it reopened Friday after organizers say they made changes to make it safer.

Man says he suffered spinal injury at Queens haunted house

At least five different plaintiffs are suing.

One plaintiff, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News New York’s Derick Waller he suffered a spine injury in October 2023 after taking a ride on something called “Satan’s Slope,” a two-story slide inside the haunted house.

“My spine was compressed, plus the doctor says compress fracture,” the plaintiff said. “The wall is, like, really close to the slide, so once you come down the slide, you know, you basically hit the wall. And that’s what I did, I hit the wall very hard with my knee.”

‘Trap-like condition’

The plaintiff is accusing the family that runs the house of creating a “trap-like condition” as well as failing to post signs causing “severe and serious personal injuries.”

“We’re not against fun, but our contention is when fun is your business, safety must be your priority,” said attorney Yan Gilkarov.

Queens haunted house reopens after making safety improvements

City inspectors shut the property down earlier this month, but gave it a passing grade after the family made the required safety improvements. LaTaya Carter says they got rid of the slide, removed flammable garbage bags that once covered windows, hired fire safety personnel and covered up electrical wiring that had been exposed.

“What is your message to families who are concerned about safety?” Waller asked.

“Our number one message is that this is a community event. We know families are coming here. We care about the community. (And) We care about the people who are coming here and visiting us, and we want them to be safe,” Carter said.

“How did people get injured?” Waller asked.

“By not following the rules,” Carter said.

The plaintiff who Waller spoke to said he did not receive any safety demonstrations when he visited the haunted house.

