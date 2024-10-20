Utah Hockey Club Steals Overtime Victory Over Boston Bruins

SALT LAKE CITY – It looked like it might not be Utah Hockey Club’s night, but a late goal forced overtime, and Michael Kesselring found the net in OT for the 2-1 win.

Utah HC (4-1-1) is third in the Western Conference Central Division with seven points, while the Bruins (3-3-0) are fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

Scoring has been the story in Utah HC’s first year of existence, with the team averaging four goals per game and allowing 3.80. Utah (20) has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL while allowing the ninth-most (19). Teams have attempted 30.6 shots per game against the Utah defense.

Boston comes into the game averaging four goals per game and giving up 3.6 goals against.

Pregame

Michael Kesselring on what the defense needs to do in absence of Durzi & Marino: “It’s got to be by committee, it can’t just be one guy steeping up. Everybody’s going to have to be a little bit better, a little bit more consistent…”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/dsLt6sQgqx — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

I’m really looking forward to seeing how Kesselring does tonight against Boston Huge opportunity to play on the top line against the Bruins and their onslaught of forwards. Against the Ducks he was great. A goal, an assist, and was +3 (team-high) in 22 minutes.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

Coach 🐻 on Yamamoto making his first appearance for the #UtahHC “He had a great training camp…I’m sure he will have some nerves and some rust, but he’s a veteran. He’s been in tough situations before and I know he can help us.” pic.twitter.com/fklduOK2QS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 19, 2024

There’s already a decent line outside the Delta Center waiting for doors to open and I see more Boston jerseys than any Utah apparel. It’s going to be interesting to see the ratio of fans tonight.#UtahHC #NHLBruins — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club is selling game specific pucks for all 41 home games. That would make quite the collection.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/GKDmWaVl2z — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 19, 2024

The team store is so packed that there’s literally a line of 25+ people just to get into the store. I have never seen it like that. The merch is 🔥 right now. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Just under an hour to puck drop…there’s a lot of Bruins fans here…tons walking around as well.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/lbKRR9zuN6 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Both teams take the ice. Definitely more Bruins fans in here right now. I’ve talked to some of the fans and the few I chatted with were either from Arizona or Nevada but had ties to Boston. #UtahHC #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/wkMu4Ewu6Q — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Yamamoto on that 4th line with Maccelli and Stenlund. Be interesting to see if they can produce. Yamamoto was fantastic at creating opportunities during the preseason. High motor guy who does the dirty work and battles in front of the net. https://t.co/IFq5vUi3zr — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

First Period

Ian Cole off the cross-bar. Good look early.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Bruins are a well-oiled machine. They jump on every loose puck and work it so well. Been tough for Utah to get set up early on. Almost appears like there’s less space to work with.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Stenlund sent to the box for tripping. First PK for Utah tonight. This will be a challenge. Bruins have a lot of firepower on their power play unit. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

#UtahHC added a big penalty clock to the screen. Something that was lacking during the home opener. pic.twitter.com/pJZ9HCk3MO — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

He’s back on the ice. Looked like he was skating it off while the ice was being cleaned. Something to keep an eye on though. https://t.co/dtNiF1FS4y — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Quality one-timer opportunity from Crouse that I think Swayman was able to get a pad on. I like that third line for #UtahHC Doan and Crouse are hard on the forecheck and work incredibly hard for positioning while Kerfoot creates and makes some wizard passes. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Great stick by Crouse to force a turnover in the Bruins zone and create a solid scoring opportunity. Doesn’t go but it feels like Utah is knocking on the door to score. Currently outshooting the Bruins 8-4 in the period. All in all, solid start to this game. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

High-sticking penalty against the Bruins. Utah to the PP. Currently tied for 6th in the NHL at 30.8%#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

0-0 after the first but that’s a great start for Utah against the Bruins. Created some dangerous opportunities, forced some turnovers, and outshout Boston 10-7. As far as scoreless games go, that was a solid first period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Second Period

One thing Utah has done well this season is block shots. Most the guys are willing to jump in front of pucks and help the goaltenders out. Kolyachonok with the latest as he jumped in front of a slapper. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Cooley with a great effort to chase in after a puck and draw a penalty against Boston. He beat Zadorov behind the net which forced the Boston defenseman to hook him. Utah back to the PP. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Great pressure from Utah’s top line. Keller is so crafty and elusive with the puck. He’s able to keep a lot of plays alive and extend offensive possessions. Utah still leads Boston in shots 17-11. Still scoreless but Utah is playing well. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Quick rush, Koepke just beats Ingram low. https://t.co/Ow8vaTNzEv — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Boston opens the scoring after a turnover by Utah. Koepke quickly moved up the ice and beat Ingram low. Boston leads 1-0. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Just got a look at the replay. That’s about as close as you can come to scoring without it going in. The post bailed Swayman out big time because he was beat, but the pipes said no. https://t.co/LiBtHvXSQA — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Crafty Cooley is tripped after dancing with the puck inside Boston’s zone. Utah back to the PP. Need to produce something here. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah with a couple good chances on the PP towards the end of the period but they just can’t get anything to go. Hockey Gods are not showing Utah much love here tonight. Several off the post, couple great saves by Swayman. Going to take some extra effort to light the lamp. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club trails Boston 1-0 after 2 periods despite outshooting the Bruins 21-16. What needs to change for #UtahHC to get back into this game? pic.twitter.com/Y2L1uIo94e — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Third Period

Keller to the box for hooking. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Barrett Hayton doing some work in front of the net as he gets another tip opportunity. Still doesn’t go but he’s got an active stick, and you love to see him fighting for position. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Offsides confirmed. Brutal break for Utah. Boston leads 1-0. https://t.co/v4f4DkU78H — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

KOLYACHONOK TIES THE GAME!!!! What a GORGEOUS backhander that goes top shelf. 1-1 with 5:09 left in the third.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Holy Smokes that is an incredible move and what a shot. Doesn’t get much prettier than that. That’s a defenseman folks. Wow. https://t.co/vnH6w24Atn — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

A late #UtahHC goal forces overtime at Delta Centerhttps://t.co/SnyHD6IYrA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

And for the fourth time in six games, we are headed to OT. Bring on the 3 on 3 hockey.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Overtime

Utah will go to the power play in OT. Remember, in OT the team with the advantage adds a player so it’ll be 4 on 3 for 2 minutes.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Kesselring wins it in OT!!!!!! What a goal! What a performance by him against his childhood team! Utah sends Boston packing and takes 2 points in a comeback. Poetic.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

