On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Steals Overtime Victory Over Boston Bruins

Oct 19, 2024, 9:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It looked like it might not be Utah Hockey Club’s night, but a late goal forced overtime, and Michael Kesselring found the net in OT for the 2-1 win.

Utah HC (4-1-1) is third in the Western Conference Central Division with seven points, while the Bruins (3-3-0) are fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division.

RELATED: Utah HC’s Defense Must Collectively Be Better Following Injuries

Scoring has been the story in Utah HC’s first year of existence, with the team averaging four goals per game and allowing 3.80. Utah (20) has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL while allowing the ninth-most (19). Teams have attempted 30.6 shots per game against the Utah defense.

Boston comes into the game averaging four goals per game and giving up 3.6 goals against.

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Overtime

Utah HC-Boston Bruins Gameday Coverage

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Late Goals Pushed Real Salt Lake Past Vancouver

It was Decision Day at America First Field on Saturday night, meaning that every Western Conference game kicked off at the same time, making for some madness across MLS.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Steals Overtime Victory Over Boston Bruins

It wasn't Utah Hockey Club's night, but a late goal forced overtime, and Michael Kesselring found the net in OT for the 2-1 win. 

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Snake-Bitten Utah Hockey Club Breaks Through With Late, Game-Tying Goal

A Boston Bruin giveaway in the offensive zone was all Vladislav Kolyachonok needed to set up a backhander that tied the game 1-1

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Brings Real Salt Lake Even With Vancouver

Having given up a goal quickly following the second-half kick, Real Salt Lake spent the better part of thirty minutes fighting tooth and nail against a determined Vancouver defense to find an equalizer.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. TCU Horned Frogs Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Utes football team looks to keep their Big 12 playoff hopes alive as they host the TCU Horned Frogs tonight. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football DT Junior Tafuna To Be Sidelined For TCU Game With Injury

The injuries keep stacking up for Utah Football and as the Utes host the Horned Frogs, DT Junior Tafuna will be added to the injury report.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Hockey Club Steals Overtime Victory Over Boston Bruins