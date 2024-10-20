Two Late Goals Pushed Real Salt Lake Past Vancouver

SANDY, UTAH- It was Decision Day at America First Field on Saturday night, meaning that every Western Conference game kicked off at the same time, making for some madness across MLS. The final match day of the regular season was bound to mean drama and fireworks not only between Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but across the Western Conference as results tonight would be the final shake-up to the standings before the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Coming into Saturday night, Vancouver had a bit more on the line when it came to playoff positioning. The Whitecaps currently sit in 8th place in the Western Conference and are not at risk of being bumped on Decision Day, however, if Vancouver wanted a chance at not having to worry about the wild card, they needed an outright win in Sandy. For RSL, there is nowhere to go but up. The Claret-And-Cobalt are secured in the top half of the bracket and regardless of the result against Vancouver, will own home-field advantage during at least the first round. Before kickoff on Saturday, Real Salt Lake was tied in the standings with Seattle but didn’t own the tiebreaker, so an RSL win and Seattle loss or draw meant Real could move up to 3rd in the West.

First Half Between Real Salt Lake And Vancouver

Real Salt Lake and Vancouver Whitecaps FC wasted no time getting the action started.

RSL created a chance less than a minute into the game as Diego Luna directed a header into the box that fell at the feet of Chicho Arango, who was unable to put it away.

Real Salt Lake enjoyed a lot of possession early, keeping the ball on their attacking half for most of the first five minutes, building up to a shot on goal from Matt Crooks.

The next few minutes were riddled with mistakes by Vancouver who kept forfeiting possession of the ball back to RSL, leading to more scoring chances for the home team.

Two quick crosses from Javain Brown and Alex Katranis kept the pressure on, and then a chance for Arango from Diogo Gonçalves bounced off a Whitecaps defender, giving RSL consecutive corner kicks.

Frustration started to mount for Vancouver as a challenge from VAN attacker Fafà Picault on Philip Quinton turned into a yellow card. Quinton received another hard challenge shortly after from Brian White, forcing him to leave with an injury. Nelson Palacio entered the game in his place.

Vancouver, desperate for points to avoid the wild card round, seemed to be pushing the envelope.

The Whitecaps created chances in the 26th and 29th minutes with a throw into the box that just glanced outside the far post and a shot from Deiber Caicedo.

After Real regained possession, the Whitecaps’ defense caused a turnover that seemed to be shaping into a breakaway, however, a hard challenge from Alex Katranis broke up a chance but resulted in a booking for Katranis.

Over the next few possessions for RSL, Diogo Gonçalves displayed some outstanding midfield play, creating chances for Diego Luna and Chicho Arango.

Two minutes into the seven of stoppage time, Real Salt Lake nearly converted on their best chance of the game, a wonderful pass from Chicho Arango to Diogo Gonçalves that just snuck over the bar.

An exciting first 45′ ultimately resulted in zeros on the board.

Second Half Between Real Salt Lake And Vancouver

Vancouver came out of the locker room with urgency to start the second half, understandable given the circumstances.

RSL faithful at America First Field witnessed a bit of controversy with a penalty being given on a questionable foul right on the edge of the box. The penalty was initially rewarded and then upheld after review.

In the 52nd minute, Real Salt Lake fans got loud as Fafá Picault lined up at the spot. Picault took his attempt and sent it over the bar, keeping the match a scoreless tie.

This didn’t last long however as Ryan Gauld gave the Whitecaps the lead on a stunner from the top of the box that came off of a deflection. Gauld beat RSL keeper Zac MacMath, tucking it into the bottom left corner.

57′ Ryan Gauld subs in

Knowing what three points could mean, Vancouver began to play more conservatively to defend their one-goal lead, allowing RSL to attack.

In the 65th minute, Pablo Mastroeni brought on Anderson Julio and Dominik Marczuk, adding some fresh legs to the attack.

Things started heading up in the last half hour as Vancouver picked up two quick yellow cards from challenges on Chico Arango and Dominik Marczuk.

The Whitecaps regained possession, but an important defensive deflection from Marczuk found Braian Ojeda who sent a cross-filed pass to Diego Luna who created space and fired a shot from just inside the box into the bottom right corner of the net, drawing the match at 1-1.

A draw wasn’t going to cut it for the Whitecaps, forcing them to push for a goal, but Real’s defense held strong.

In the 80th minute, Diego Luna nearly struck gold again with beautiful footwork that allowed him to put a left-footed shot toward the top-left corner of the goal, a shot that just glanced off of the woodwork.

Shortly thereafter, RSL found themselves on an uneven breakaway, and when a cross to a pro-RSL bounce off of Vancouver keeper Isaac Boehmer, Real Salt Lake was suddenly up by a goal in the 82nd minute.

Things got chippy down the stretch as Vancouver desperately tried to keep possession. It seemed the whistle was blown every thirty seconds for a Whitecaps foul during the last ten minutes.

Even with eight minutes of stoppage time, Real Salt Lake was able to keep the ball out of their net, holding on for the victory on the final Match Day of the 2024 MLS Regular Season.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

With a Seattle Sounders FC draw combined with their win, Real Salt Lake moved up a spot in the standings to the 3rd seed in the Western Conference and will take on the 6th seeded Minnesota United FC in the first round in a best-of-three series, owning the home field advantage.

The Wild Card matches will run on Tuesday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 23. Round One begins on Friday, October 25.

