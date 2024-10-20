On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

TV Info, Kickoff Time Set For BYU’s Upcoming Game At UCF

Oct 19, 2024, 10:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time and TV information for BYU football at UCF.

BYU will take on UCF at 1:30 p.m. (MDT)/3:30 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday, October 26. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

BYU comes into the matchup with an undefeated record at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, UCF is reeling after losing in an upset bid at No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday.

UCF comes into the matchup on a four-game losing streak and is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.

BYU leads the all-time series against UCF, 2-1. The two programs will be squaring off for the first time as members of the Big 12 Conference. They both joined the Big 12 in 2023.

The last time BYU and UCF met on the gridiron was the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl. BYU won that game 49-23, behind a memorable performance from former star QB Zach Wilson.

BYU’s radio broadcast can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah) and the KSL Sports app.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Young Heroics Lead Utah Hockey Club To OT Victory Over Bruins

In addition to their best defensive effort of the season and some young heroics, the Utah Hockey Club upset the Boston Bruins 2-1 to remain unbeaten at the Delta Center.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson, Money Parks End Utah Football Drought With 71-Yard TD

After the Utah Football offense limped through the first two and a half quarters, Isaac Wilson found Money Parks for a 71-yard touchdown.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Set For BYU’s Upcoming Game At UCF

Undefeated Cougars get set for a two timezone trip to Florida.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Late Goals Pushed Real Salt Lake Past Vancouver

It was Decision Day at America First Field on Saturday night, meaning that every Western Conference game kicked off at the same time, making for some madness across MLS.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Steals Overtime Victory Over Boston Bruins

It wasn't Utah Hockey Club's night, but a late goal forced overtime, and Michael Kesselring found the net in OT for the 2-1 win. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Snake-Bitten Utah Hockey Club Breaks Through With Late, Game-Tying Goal

A Boston Bruin giveaway in the offensive zone was all Vladislav Kolyachonok needed to set up a backhander that tied the game 1-1

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

TV Info, Kickoff Time Set For BYU’s Upcoming Game At UCF