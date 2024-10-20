TV Info, Kickoff Time Set For BYU’s Upcoming Game At UCF

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time and TV information for BYU football at UCF.

BYU will take on UCF at 1:30 p.m. (MDT)/3:30 p.m. (EDT) on Saturday, October 26. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

BYU comes into the matchup with an undefeated record at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, UCF is reeling after losing in an upset bid at No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday.

UCF comes into the matchup on a four-game losing streak and is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.

BYU leads the all-time series against UCF, 2-1. The two programs will be squaring off for the first time as members of the Big 12 Conference. They both joined the Big 12 in 2023.

The last time BYU and UCF met on the gridiron was the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl. BYU won that game 49-23, behind a memorable performance from former star QB Zach Wilson.

BYU’s radio broadcast can be heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah) and the KSL Sports app.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

