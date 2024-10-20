On the Site:
Isaac Wilson, Money Parks End Utah Football Drought With 71-Yard TD

Oct 19, 2024, 11:12 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – After the Utah Football offense limped through the first two and a half quarters, Isaac Wilson found Money Parks for a 71-yard touchdown to finally get on the board.

The first nine drives for the Utes saw 96 total yards and nine punts. But, all it took was one play to make it a one-score game.

Although it wasn’t the best defensive performance, Utah still held TCU to just one touchdown and two field goals while the offense figured things out.

As the Utes offense took the field for the 10th time about halfway through the third quarter, they desperately needed to find some momentum.

Wilson’s freshman status was apparent all night long. The Horned Frogs continued to pull their defense closer and closer, basically daring Utah to take deep shots.

That strategy worked until it didnt.

The 71-yard catch-and-score was the first reception of the game for Parks.

So far this season, the senior wideout has 17 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. The TD against TCU is by far his longest catch of the season, more than doubling his previous longest play of 35 yards.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle 

1. Rallying around the true freshman QB Isaac Wilson

The Cam Rising experience of 2024 was short-lived. Another devasting injury has cost him the chance to continue competing, which is an unfortunate and abrupt conclusion to his season.

As a result, Isaac Wilson will be the starting quarterback moving forward. A true freshman taking the reigns of the offense can be as exciting as it is challenging.

RELATED: Utah Debuts New Look Ute Proud Uniform For TCU Game

Utah will need increased leadership around the quarterback position. Earlier this week, veteran running back Micah Bernard was named team captain. Bernard has been through a lot of battles at Utah and those experiences will fuel his leadership approach.

Coaches will need to adjust their game plans to maximize the strengths of their new signal caller, but more importantly, to minimize the weak points. Wilson needs to step up and absorb as much of the playbook and game plans as possible.

To genuinely turn things around and rally around their new quarterback, will require an entire team effort. Many players on this squad have been through similar situations and showed a lot of resilience in previous seasons. Though the experience proves it can be done, just because it’s been accomplished in the past does not mean it will happen now.

Utah has to genuinely put in the effort and the work to turn the season around. With the new quarterback taking over, it will require an entire team effort.

2. Utah HAS to win the turnover margin

Despite their 3-3 record, which includes some ugly losses, TCU is still a capable team. They have a potent passing attack with Josh Hoover at the helm. They have talented playmakers around him, most notably Jack Beck. They’re still averaging 35.3 points per game, while only giving up an average of 30.8 points.

TCU does do things things well but the one thing they’ve done worse than anybody in the Big 12 is protect the football. They are dead last in the turnover margin at -10, meanwhile, Utah is only -3.

Their turnovers have played a big role in their lack of success this season. Utah HAS to continue that trend and win the turnover margin today.

3. Expect an improved TCU Horned Frogs team

Given the bye week, the Horned Frogs have had time to work on things. As evidenced by the Arizona game a couple of weeks ago, teams can make big improvements. Going into that game, Arizona conceded a lot of run game production but they did a much better job of limiting Utah’s success on the ground that night.

TCU has not been great against the run either but they have the players capable of being quite effective against it. With a week to make adjustments, Utah has to prepare for an improved TCU defense.

RELATED: Keys to victory for Utah Football vs TCU 

Utah needs their run game to generate consistent production and explosive plays too. The offensive line will be crucial to Utah’s success moving forward.

Jaren Kump is the leader of the group and he sets the tone for the four guys around him. Utah needs to up their own level of execution up front and take their physicality to another level.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

