The Hat Trick: Young Heroics Lead Utah Hockey Club To OT Victory Over Bruins

SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly three periods of frustration, the Utah Hockey Club refused to quit and battled their way to yet another overtime victory against a formidable Eastern Conference opponent. In addition to their best defensive effort of the season and some young heroics, the Utah Hockey Club upset the Boston Bruins 2-1 to remain unbeaten at the Delta Center.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s third overtime victory:

Despite the win, Utah Hockey Club needs to be a bit more physical

Through the first six games of the season, the Utah Hockey Club has been collectively outhit in every game 150-77. That’s a fairly significant issue.

Not that it necessarily translates to more goals or wins, but physicality is a big part of the game, and the club has been lacking early in the season. Over the last three contests, Utah recorded just 29 hits and only managed double-digits against the Bruins with 12.

On the flipside, the Bruins had 29 hits in just one game against Utah.

That’s simply not good enough. Delivering hits does a lot for your team in the NHL. It creates loose pucks, can break up offensive possessions by the opposition, and at times can deliver a powerful message of intimidation.

Again, it doesn’t directly translate to wins and losses, but more physicality couldn’t hurt. It’s also easy to look past when you’re winning games but needs to be addressed to some extent.

Utah Hockey Club played their best game defensively by a wide margin against Boston

After losing Sean Durzi for an extended period of time and learning that John Marino is still months away from a return, the Utah Hockey Club found themselves in a tough situation early in the season. Without veteran talent leading their d-core, how could this team possibly defend their own zone and win games?

Enter young defensemen Michael Kesselring and Vladislav Kolyachonok who stole the show on both ends of the ice against the Bruins.

Related: Utah Hockey Club’s Defense Must Collectively Be Better In Response To Injuries

First off, both of these young skaters can clearly contribute offensively as Kolyachonok scored the game-tying goal with a slick move and jaw-dropping backhand. Meanwhile, Kesselring fired an absolute rocket from the slot to win the game in overtime and send his childhood team packing with a loss.

Holy Smokes that is an incredible move and what a shot. Doesn’t get much prettier than that. That’s a defenseman folks. Wow. https://t.co/vnH6w24Atn — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

After a slick cross-ice pass from Nick Schmlatz, Kolyachonok went right to the net and pulled a difficult move that you generally don’t see from a lot of defensemen. The goal was a long-time coming as Utah had been banging on the door all night and they were finally rewarded.

“It feels good. It’s a good team effort, a good pass, and I think all five guys on the ice did a great job. So, appreciate their effort and work. It’s nice to get a result,” Kolyachonok said.

Kolyachonok after scoring the game tying goal: “It feels good. It’s a good team effort, a good pass, and I think all five guys on the ice did a great job. So, appreciate their effort and work. It’s nice to get a result.” Big team guy. Didn’t want to talk about himself. pic.twitter.com/0BFfaNq6me — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

As for Kesselring, after a sneaky pass from Logan Cooley, he let another wicked shot fly and beat Jeremy Swayman for the OT winner.

“I’m not going to lie; I got chills out there, so it was a cool feeling,” Kesselring said.

Michael Kesselring on scoring the game winner: “I’m not going to lie; I got chills out there, so it was a cool feeling.” Kesselring grew up a Boston fan. What a moment for him.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Defensively, both these players were also fantastic all night for the Utah Hockey Club. Not only did they each net a critical goal, but they took multiple shots, delivered hits, and threw themselves in front of pucks to block opposing shots.

Just got a look at the replay. That’s about as close as you can come to scoring without it going in. The post bailed Swayman out big time because he was beat, but the pipes said no. https://t.co/LiBtHvXSQA — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Kolyachonok even had a critical block on a one-timer as Connor Ingram was making his way across the crease. The shot deflected wide but could’ve had a different result if Kolyachonok hadn’t thrown himself in front of it.

One thing Utah has done well this season is block shots. Most the guys are willing to jump in front of pucks and help the goaltenders out. Kolyachonok with the latest as he jumped in front of a slapper. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

From top to bottom this was a great game for all six defensemen. Aside from the one goal surrendered, Utah’s blue line was composed, active with their sticks, smart with the puck and played a complete game as they held Boston to just 23 shots on goal.

“I thought all six D, all the forwards, we all bought in tonight. We managed the puck pretty well, just bought in, and got it done,” Kesselring said.

That was easily the best defensive performance by Utah this season. Every guy bought in and did their job. Michael Kesselring: “I thought all six D, all the forwards, we all bought in tonight. We managed the puck pretty well, just bought in, and got it done.”#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

For a team that’s already weathered some significant injuries to their defense, tonight was a statement performance.

The Utah Hockey Club never quits

A 2-1 victory over a Boston is a significant accomplishment for the Utah Hockey Club early in the season. But that was the furthest thing from an easy win and required an unwavering effort to get the job done.

Despite controlling most of that game, the puck refused to cross the line, and the frustration was palpable. For the game, Utah had more shots, won the face-off battle, had fewer penalty minutes and fewer giveaways but just could not score.

Utah even had a goal called back due to an offside and then hit the post on multiple occasions, including one from Kesselring that the crowd was convinced crossed the line. However, the replay confirmed that the post did in fact help the Bruins and kept it out.

Offsides confirmed. Brutal break for Utah. Boston leads 1-0. https://t.co/v4f4DkU78H — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Nevertheless, Utah battled. They refused to give up and kept attacking until they were rewarded for their efforts with a late goal from a young defenseman that forced OT.

“We’re in it every night,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We’re battling, we’re in it. I like that. The Bruins are a really good team, and we found a way to go get the big goal in the third and stay with it.”

“That showed leadership. Our leaders do a really good job. We have guys with experience in that room who’ve been successful, so I think that helps. But as well, if you look at our young leaders, they do a really good job at staying with it,” Tourigny added.

Some nights, the puck just doesn’t bounce your way. But that’s when teams have to dig deep, stick with it, and continue to battle. So far, that’s been Utah’s identity early in the season and has fueled an impressive 4-1-1 record against an onslaught of opponents.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Ottowa Senators on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports