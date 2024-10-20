On the Site:
Offensive Struggles Doom Utah Football In Deflating Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 20, 2024, 12:09 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a poor offensive performance, Utah Football managed to keep it interesting going into the fourth quarter before ultimately dropping to the TCU Horned Frogs, 13-7.

The Utes went scoreless in the first half but the defense kept them in striking distance, only giving up 13 points. A third-quarter Utah touchdown made it a 6-point game.

Unfortunately, the offense from the first half came back in the final quarter and Utah lost for the third game in a row.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

