Offensive Struggles Doom Utah Football In Deflating Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a poor offensive performance, Utah Football managed to keep it interesting going into the fourth quarter before ultimately dropping to the TCU Horned Frogs, 13-7.

The Utes went scoreless in the first half but the defense kept them in striking distance, only giving up 13 points. A third-quarter Utah touchdown made it a 6-point game.

Unfortunately, the offense from the first half came back in the final quarter and Utah lost for the third game in a row.

Pregame

BREAKING: Utah will be without Junior Tafuna and Connor O’Toole tonight. Source indicated earlier today COT would return in a limited role but he’s still just not ready to go even in that capacity. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

First Quarter

TCU won the coin toss and elected to receive first. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Karene Reid in on that tackle for loss for the Utes. Good to have the defensive leader back on the field — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

TCU drove all the way to the red zone and then Josh Hoover fumbles an option exchange, which leads to Utah’s its first takeaway of the game. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Utah NEEDED to win the turnover battle in this one and +1 after 1 TCU possession is a good start. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah goes 3 & out on their first possession of the game. TCU defense looked sharp. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

After the offense went 3 & out, TCU brought the house and blocks the punt. They takeover at the 15-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

After giving a 3rd & long conversion, Utah defense gets the stop in the red zone and forces a TCU field goal… AND ITS BLOCKED!!!! https://t.co/YXhdFnw6HG — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Tao Johnson with an incredible field goal block! Utah defense gets off the field without conceding any points, impressive considering they started the possession at the Utah 15-yard line.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/YeWnasKbh7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Isaac Wilson with an option keeper picks up 11 yards and the 1st down, then is hit out of bounds and refs threw the flag for a personal foul. Utah now out to the 34-yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah offensive line is not sustaining blocks. TCU is also playing much more aggressively up front than they have in previous games. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

TCU gets to Isaac and bring him down for a big sack on 3rd down. Horned Frogs have been super aggressive so far. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah drive stalls out after a couple of tackles in the backfield. They are forced to punt and TCU takes over at their own 40-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Utah defense forces a 3 & out for TCU! Keanu Tanuvasa and Logan Fano with pressure to force an incompletion. TCU to punt. pic.twitter.com/NMjVncLOe3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

TCU with some simulated pressures and blitzes early on to confuse Isaac and the offensive line. They are keying the run hard, safeties are 5 yards off the LOS before the handoff is completed. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

There it is, the inside zone play that actually worked! Micah Bernard gets Utah out to the 20-yard line — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Second Quarter

TCU gets into the red zone and the defense gets the stop again! Keanu Tanuvasa with a batted pass on 3rd down to force the field goal attempt — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

TCU is on the board first with a field goal. Utah defense held tough in the red zone. TCU 3, Utah 0 #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Utah desperately needs to sustain a drive here. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Micah Bernard with another big run! 21 yards and Utah out to the 50… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Wilson had a ton of open field on that 2nd down play. Needs to see that and just go. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Josh Hoover marches TCU down the field, Drake Dabney with a touchdown but the play is under review and the receiver is called short of the goal line. 1st & goal TCU at the 1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Josh Hoover scores on the next play. TCU with the first touchdown of the game and they go up 10-0 with 7:00 left in the 2nd quarter. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

The only source of offense, Micah Bernard just went down and limps off the field. He’s headed straight to the tent with assistance. Sheesh. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

And the boo’s rain down from the fans. Every right to boo this performance so far. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Outside of Micah Bernard- who is now in the injury tent, the offense has absolutely nothing working for it. There is no space in the passing game because TCU doesn’t respect the vertical passing attack and Utah can’t generate movement in the run game. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

TCU can literally line up their safeties at 10 yards off and keep everything in front of them. The field has shrunk so much for them, makes playing defense really easy. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Wilson completes a pass to Singer for a 1st down and the crowd erupts. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Wilson completes a pass to Kuithe over the middle for 26 yards and Utah is to the TCU 48 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Ooof… Wilson is sacked and loses 10 yards. It’ll be 3rd & 20 after the timeout. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Just an absolute barf fest of a half for the offense. I have no other words. Lol — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Third Quarter

Poor Micah. An incredible effort all for naught with the flag on the field. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah’s offense starts the second half with -14 yard possession and goes 3 & out. They will punt. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

It’s pretty evident the offense was built around the strengths of one player. Unfortunately, that one player is no longer playing and coaches apparently missed the memo. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

The offense has given them absolutely nothing but the defense has somehow found a way to hold tough tonight. They get a stop in the red zone and force a TCU field goal. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

After a 42-yard drive, the defense makes the plays to get a stop in the red zone and force a TCU field goal. TCU 13, Utah 0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

TCU has been teeing off into the backfield with no fear of potential consequences. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah with their 5th 3 & out of the game. They have totaled -7 yards on those five possessions. They punt and TCU will take over at their own 28. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

TOUCHDOWN MONEY PARKS!!!! 71 YARD BOMB — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

Utah’s offense FINALLY does something! Isaac Wilson with a 71-yard bomb to Money Parks for the Utes first score of the night! TCU 13, Utah 7 pic.twitter.com/4JzTN1sbBe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Ludwig’s willingness to put his job on the line for a touchdown throw is simply unmatched. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

RES has come to life and the defense forces a TCU punt… Utah will start this possession at the 14 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 20, 2024

The Utah offense trots onto the field to a chorus of cheers. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

The crowd has come to life and the Utah defense gets another stop. TCU punts and the offense takes over at the 27 yard line.#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Utah with another BIG defensive 3rd down stop with a tackle for loss. It looks like TCU will go for it here on 4th down. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

Isaac Wilson with a big completion to Dorian Singer, who made a GREAT grab. Utah out to their own 44-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

TCU goes for it on 4th and 1 and get the first down. That feels like the knockout punch for TCU. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

That’ll do it, TCU comes into Rice Eccles Stadium and gets the 13-7 win over Utah. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 20, 2024

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

