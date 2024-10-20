On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Brian Head Resort gets hit hard by first snow of the season

Oct 20, 2024, 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:33 am

BY ALTON BARNHART


BRIAN HEAD  — The Brian Head Resort experienced heavy snowfall Friday morning, leaving several inches and more snow this weekend.

The Southern Utah resort, with a base elevation of 9,600 feet, had collected nearly 10 inches of snow, with the possibility of more to come. 

Due to the heavy snow, mountain operations crews break out the snow guns to heat up the icy temperature on Navajo Peak.

With their team working hard to get the mountains prepped for skiers and snowboarders, the Brian Head Resort is scheduled to open on Friday, November 8.

Lift tickets start at $19, while kids 12 and under ski and ride free.

