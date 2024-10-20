Yellow Lake area remains closed for rehabilitation and investigation

FRANCIS — Evacuation orders for Wasatch and Duchesne Counties were lifted Saturday morning, but major areas impacted by the Yellow Lake Fire remain closed.

Fire crews handling the Yellow Lake fire hope to start the rehabilitation while assessing the damage. As the grounds begin to improve, the fire perimeter will be reassessed, and the containment percentage, currently at 31%, will rise.

Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service were questioned during a community meeting in Kamas Saturday afternoon, about a timeline for re-entry into the closure areas of public lands. However, there are no answers at this time.

Due to the expanse of the fire area, ground conditions, and weather delays, the rehabilitation process may take a while. Major hot spots remain in several isolated areas, with the threat of stepping into stump holes still burning underground.

The cause of the fire is speculated to be human-caused but is still under investigation by fire crews.

As of Oct. 18, the Yellow Lake Fire closure area has been reduced to Ashley and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests. These closures will remain in effect with Ashley National Forest until Nov. 25, and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests through Dec. 31.