Kaysville Police called to detonate ‘pipe bomb’ near school

KAYSVILLE — The Kaysville Police Department responded to a call involving a homemade explosive near an elementary school Saturday afternoon.

The suspicious homemade firework or “pipe bomb” was located on the southeast side of Endeavour Elementary School. Due to the threat of denotation, police contacted the Davis County Bomb Squad to assess the situation.

The device was safely detonated and the remnants have been collected for further analysis.

Kaysville police officers conducted a thorough check of the surrounding area to identify any additional devices but didn’t find any more.

This is a developing story and may be updated.