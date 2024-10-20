BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

PROVO, Utah – The week nine AP Top 25 poll produced a two-spot leap for BYU football.

BYU is now ranked No. 11. Last week, BYU was No. 13 in the Top 25.

Among the notable movements in this week’s AP Top 25, BYU leaped Notre Dame. The Irish are 6-1 this season, with their lone loss to 4-3 Northern Illinois.

The 7-0 Cougars are one of ten undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. Over the weekend, BYU defeated Oklahoma State on a last-minute comeback victory.

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff guided a scoring drive in the final 73 seconds of game action that was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Darius Lassiter.

It was BYU’s first-ever win over Oklahoma State.

BYU football will travel to Orlando this Saturday to take on the UCF Knights. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.

BYU is one of three Big 12 teams that is ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

They remain ranked behind fellow undefeated Iowa State, who dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 38-35 win over UCF in Ames.

Kansas State is No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after a blowout victory over West Virginia in Morgantown.

AP Top 25: Week 9, 2024 Season

Released: October 20, 2024

1. Oregon | 7-0 | Big Ten

2. Georgia | 6-1 | SEC

3. Penn State | 6-0 | Big Ten

4. Ohio State | 5-1 | Big Ten

5. Texas | 6-1 | SEC

6. Miami | 7-0 | ACC

7. Tennessee | 6-1 | SEC

8. LSU | 6-1 | SEC

9. Clemson | 6-1 | ACC

10. Iowa State | 7-0 | Big 12

11. BYU | 7-0 | Big 12

12. Notre Dame | 6-1 | FBS Independent

13. Indiana | 7-0 | Big Ten

14. Texas A&M | 6-1 | SEC

15. Alabama | 5-2 | SEC

16. Kansas State | 6-1 | Big 12

17. Boise State | 5-1 | Mountain West

18. Ole Miss | 5-2 | SEC

19. Pitt | 6-0 | ACCMissouri | 6-1 | SEC

20. Illinois | 6-1 | Big Ten

21. Missouri | 6-1 | SEC

22. SMU | 6-1 | ACC

23. Army West Point | 7-0 | AAC

24. Navy | 6-0 | AAC

25. Vanderbilt | 5-2 | SEC

Others Receiving Votes: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.

