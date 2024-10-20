On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oct 20, 2024, 12:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The week nine AP Top 25 poll produced a two-spot leap for BYU football.

BYU is now ranked No. 11. Last week, BYU was No. 13 in the Top 25.

Among the notable movements in this week’s AP Top 25, BYU leaped Notre Dame. The Irish are 6-1 this season, with their lone loss to 4-3 Northern Illinois.

The 7-0 Cougars are one of ten undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. Over the weekend, BYU defeated Oklahoma State on a last-minute comeback victory.

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff guided a scoring drive in the final 73 seconds of game action that was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Darius Lassiter.

It was BYU’s first-ever win over Oklahoma State.

BYU football will travel to Orlando this Saturday to take on the UCF Knights. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.

BYU is one of three Big 12 teams that is ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

They remain ranked behind fellow undefeated Iowa State, who dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 38-35 win over UCF in Ames.

Kansas State is No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after a blowout victory over West Virginia in Morgantown.

AP Top 25: Week 9, 2024 Season

Released: October 20, 2024

1. Oregon | 7-0 | Big Ten

2. Georgia | 6-1 | SEC

3. Penn State | 6-0 | Big Ten

4. Ohio State | 5-1 | Big Ten

5. Texas | 6-1 | SEC

6. Miami | 7-0 | ACC

7. Tennessee | 6-1 | SEC

8. LSU | 6-1 | SEC

9. Clemson | 6-1 | ACC

10. Iowa State | 7-0 | Big 12

11. BYU | 7-0 | Big 12

12. Notre Dame | 6-1 | FBS Independent

13. Indiana | 7-0 | Big Ten

14. Texas A&M | 6-1 | SEC

15. Alabama | 5-2 | SEC

16. Kansas State | 6-1 | Big 12

17. Boise State | 5-1 | Mountain West

18. Ole Miss | 5-2 | SEC

19. Pitt | 6-0 | ACCMissouri | 6-1 | SEC

20. Illinois | 6-1 | Big Ten

21. Missouri | 6-1 | SEC

22. SMU | 6-1 | ACC

23. Army West Point | 7-0 | AAC

24. Navy | 6-0 | AAC

25. Vanderbilt | 5-2 | SEC

Others Receiving Votes: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws First Touchdown With Miami Dolphins

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley was finally able to throw his first touchdown in a Dolphins jersey against Indianapolis in week seven.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

BYU jumped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offensive Struggles Doom Utah Football In Deflating Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Utah Football managed to keep it interesting going into the fourth quarter before ultimately dropping to the TCU Horned Frogs, 13-7.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Young Heroics Lead Utah Hockey Club To OT Victory Over Bruins

In addition to their best defensive effort of the season and some young heroics, the Utah Hockey Club upset the Boston Bruins 2-1 to remain unbeaten at the Delta Center.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson, Money Parks End Utah Football Drought With 71-Yard TD

After the Utah Football offense limped through the first two and a half quarters, Isaac Wilson found Money Parks for a 71-yard touchdown.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Set For BYU’s Upcoming Game At UCF

Undefeated Cougars get set for a two timezone trip to Florida.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll