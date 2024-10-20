On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws First Touchdown With Miami Dolphins

Oct 20, 2024, 12:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was finally able to throw his first touchdown in a Miami Dolphins jersey against the Indianapolis Colts in week seven.

Set up on the 11-yard line, Huntley checked down to Jonnu Smith who navigated through Colts defenders for six.

In the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Huntley completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled five times for 20 yards.

The Dolphins led 10-3 at the break with Huntley outplaying Anthony Richardson in his return from injury.

It took 9 quarters of football for the former Ute to find the end zone with his arm but he was eventually able to end that drought. The score was also Smith’s first as a Dolphin.

In his first two games with Miami, Huntley completed 32 of 53 passes for 290 yards.

The Dolphins only found the end zone once in his first two starts. That was on a scramble-and-score against Tennessee in week five.

RELATED: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Scores First TD With Miami Dolphins

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason. After getting released at the roster cutdown deadline, Huntley resigned in Baltimore. After Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in week two, Miami signed Huntley from Baltimore’s practice squad.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws First Touchdown With Miami Dolphins

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley was finally able to throw his first touchdown in a Dolphins jersey against Indianapolis in week seven.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

BYU jumped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offensive Struggles Doom Utah Football In Deflating Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Utah Football managed to keep it interesting going into the fourth quarter before ultimately dropping to the TCU Horned Frogs, 13-7.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Young Heroics Lead Utah Hockey Club To OT Victory Over Bruins

In addition to their best defensive effort of the season and some young heroics, the Utah Hockey Club upset the Boston Bruins 2-1 to remain unbeaten at the Delta Center.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson, Money Parks End Utah Football Drought With 71-Yard TD

After the Utah Football offense limped through the first two and a half quarters, Isaac Wilson found Money Parks for a 71-yard touchdown.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Set For BYU’s Upcoming Game At UCF

Undefeated Cougars get set for a two timezone trip to Florida.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws First Touchdown With Miami Dolphins