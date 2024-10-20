Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws First Touchdown With Miami Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was finally able to throw his first touchdown in a Miami Dolphins jersey against the Indianapolis Colts in week seven.

Set up on the 11-yard line, Huntley checked down to Jonnu Smith who navigated through Colts defenders for six.

In the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Huntley completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled five times for 20 yards.

The Dolphins led 10-3 at the break with Huntley outplaying Anthony Richardson in his return from injury.

It took 9 quarters of football for the former Ute to find the end zone with his arm but he was eventually able to end that drought. The score was also Smith’s first as a Dolphin.

In his first two games with Miami, Huntley completed 32 of 53 passes for 290 yards.

The Dolphins only found the end zone once in his first two starts. That was on a scramble-and-score against Tennessee in week five.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason. After getting released at the roster cutdown deadline, Huntley resigned in Baltimore. After Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in week two, Miami signed Huntley from Baltimore’s practice squad.

