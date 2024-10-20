Packers QB Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Third Win In A Row Over Houston

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers squeaked out a two-point victory over the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field in week seven.

Love completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, turnovers remained a problem for Green Bay as he also threw two interceptions.

Love, Packers Dethrone 5-1 Texans In Green Bay

Turnovers have been a big problem for Love this year and that trend continued into week seven.

On the opening drive, he threw an interception and Houston capitalized with a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

After trading punts, Love led the Packers offense on a 13-play, 92-yard drive that ended in a highlight diving touchdown grab by Tucker Kraft.

The defense forced a three-and-out from the Texans but a muffed punt gave Houston the ball right back with excellent field position.

All it took was two Joe Mixon carries for Houston to take a 10-7 lead.

Love quickly made up for the special teams’ error by finding Dontayvion Wicks for a 30-yard score along the sideline.

The Texans made a field goal and scored a touchdown to take a 19-14 lead going into the halftime break.

Houston went three-and-out to start the second half and the Green Bay offense went driving again.

They made it all the way into the red zone before Love found Josh Jacobs for the first receiving touchdown of his career.

The next six drives saw three punts from each team with neither side able to move the chains more than once.

Houston took a late lead with a field goal, 22-21. Green Bay marched down the field and kicked one of their own as the clock hit zeros to pick up a third-straight win.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

