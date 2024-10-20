On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Packers QB Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Third Win In A Row Over Houston

Oct 20, 2024, 3:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers squeaked out a two-point victory over the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field in week seven.

Love completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, turnovers remained a problem for Green Bay as he also threw two interceptions.

Love, Packers Dethrone 5-1 Texans In Green Bay

Turnovers have been a big problem for Love this year and that trend continued into week seven.

On the opening drive, he threw an interception and Houston capitalized with a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

After trading punts, Love led the Packers offense on a 13-play, 92-yard drive that ended in a highlight diving touchdown grab by Tucker Kraft.

The defense forced a three-and-out from the Texans but a muffed punt gave Houston the ball right back with excellent field position.

All it took was two Joe Mixon carries for Houston to take a 10-7 lead.

Love quickly made up for the special teams’ error by finding Dontayvion Wicks for a 30-yard score along the sideline.

The Texans made a field goal and scored a touchdown to take a 19-14 lead going into the halftime break.

Houston went three-and-out to start the second half and the Green Bay offense went driving again.

They made it all the way into the red zone before Love found Josh Jacobs for the first receiving touchdown of his career.

The next six drives saw three punts from each team with neither side able to move the chains more than once.

Houston took a late lead with a field goal, 22-21. Green Bay marched down the field and kicked one of their own as the clock hit zeros to pick up a third-straight win.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 8

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and other questions get answered.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Third Win In A Row Over Houston

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love and the Packers squeaked out a two-point victory over the Texans at Lambeau Field in week seven.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws First Touchdown With Miami Dolphins

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley was finally able to throw his first touchdown in a Dolphins jersey against Indianapolis in week seven.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Makes Jump In Latest AP Top 25 Poll

BYU jumped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offensive Struggles Doom Utah Football In Deflating Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Utah Football managed to keep it interesting going into the fourth quarter before ultimately dropping to the TCU Horned Frogs, 13-7.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Young Heroics Lead Utah Hockey Club To OT Victory Over Bruins

In addition to their best defensive effort of the season and some young heroics, the Utah Hockey Club upset the Boston Bruins 2-1 to remain unbeaten at the Delta Center.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Packers QB Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Third Win In A Row Over Houston