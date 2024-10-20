On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Pet cat recovering one week after it was missing, found injured on I-215

Oct 20, 2024, 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


WEST JORDAN A family is grateful their pet cat is safe after a bystander found it lying on the shoulder of Interstate 215 last week. 

“He is very sweet, very cuddly,” said Ashley Lockwood about her sphynx cat Rocky.

Rocky has been with Lockwood and her family since 2013.

“He’s definitely silly. He loves to purr. He talks a lot,” she said. 

On Oct. 8, Lockwood said she noticed his food had not been touched or had heard him purr at all that day. Lockwood said her family searched for Rocky and continued to so do for several days. 

“It was definitely nerve-racking. Sphynx cats are very environmentally sensitive,” she said. So, being outside at night is a little too much for him to handle.”

On Oct. 12, Lockwood said a friend had found a post on Reddit with a photo of a sphynx cat on I-215 indicating that it had fallen or was tossed out of a window.

“I opened it and my heart just dropped,” she said. “I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, that’s him.'” 

Ashley Lockwood isn't sure how her furry friend, Rocky, ended up in the middle of Interstate 215, but she is happy to have him home. (Ashley Lockwood) Ashley Lockwood isn't sure how her furry friend, Rocky, ended up in the middle of Interstate 215, but she is happy to have him home. (Ashley Lockwood)

Uncertainty over what took place

How exactly the cat ended up there is still a mystery.

“It’s hard not having any hard evidence, no dashcam or any, you know, footage or anything that’s going to tell us that this is exactly what happened to him,” Lockwood said.

Rocky was taken to a vet in Cottonwood Heights who checked his microchip and confirmed it was him.

“The vet was saying that his bruises were so bad and so quickly forming that it was apparent that he had fallen from a height out of a vehicle,” Lockwood said.  

Rocky had lacerations on his behind and his hip and had his pads wrapped up. Thankfully, Rocky had no internal bleeding or broken bones. 

“I can’t fathom how any human being could ever do this to an animal,” Lockwood said.

She is unsure if someone acted maliciously, but is grateful to have her four-legged friend home safe. 

“It’s just incredible how quickly he’s just bounced back,” she said.

 

 

 

