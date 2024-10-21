On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding

Oct 20, 2024, 6:12 PM

A truck is seen submerged in flood waters in Hagerman, New Mexico. (Hagerman Police Department via ...

A truck is seen submerged in flood waters in Hagerman, New Mexico. (Hagerman Police Department via CNN Newsource)

(Hagerman Police Department via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALAA ELASSAR AND CINDY VON QUEDNOW, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.

The New Mexico National Guard and other agencies have rescued at least 290 people, including 38 who were taken to hospitals, the agency confirmed in a statement.

No details have been released about the confirmed fatalities. “Crews are still out there and rescue efforts are still underway,” New Mexico State Police Officer Amanda Richards told CNN Sunday afternoon.

Flash flood emergency issued

The National Weather Service declared an overnight flash flood emergency for Roswell and nearby areas, as emergency management within Chaves County reported numerous water rescues.

The weather service also warned widespread showers and storms are expected again on Sunday in central and eastern New Mexico and will bring the risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and both flash flooding and river flooding, “especially in the Roswell area.”

Roswell recorded 5.78” of rainfall Saturday, which set a record for any date, surpassing the prior mark of 5.65” set November 1, 1901, according to the National Weather Service. It also broke the daily record set in 1983 and is four times the region’s average October rainfall.

The Spring River in the Cahoon area rose to dangerous levels, stranding several vehicles under bridges along the river, with water entering homes in the area. Water levels have since receded in some areas, but remain high in downtown Roswell and throughout town along the Spring River channel, according to the city.

“Many motorists became stranded when their vehicles got stuck in flood waters on many streets,” the City of Roswell said in a statement. “Some people had to await rescue on top of their vehicles that were covered by water. Some vehicles were swept by the water into the river channel. One fatality has been confirmed as a result of the flooding. Search-and-rescue efforts are still underway this morning.”

Videos posted by Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington show him standing on top of his vehicle on Sunday around midnight, surrounded by floodwaters that swept his car away along with other stranded vehicles. People’s houses and cars flooded, Herrington says in the videos, which also show floodwater rescues.

Family of seven rescued

“We feel for the New Mexicans affected by this latest flooding in our state,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general. “Because of the previous flooding in Ruidoso, we have the experience and were ready for this. We’ve worked all night, and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety.”

The Guard’s Community Emergency Response Team performed at least one swiftwater rope rescue overnight, “a skill they were trained in as a result of the Ruidoso floods,” the National Guard said, adding they will remain on duty to help the city as long as necessary.

State police officers were able to locate and rescue a family of seven surrounded by floodwaters on Twin Bluff Road in Roswell, the department said in a post on X.

The Roswell Air Center, an airport near the city, is closed and flights were canceled for Sunday and Monday because of the storm, flooding and debris, officials announced on Facebook. “An assessment will be done Monday morning to determine if flights can resume by the afternoon,” the post read.

The ordeal has also led to the closure of other city facilities such as the Recreation and Aquatic Center, the Spring River Zoo, the public library, the local museum, the convention center, a golf course and a cemetery until further notice.

City officials asked residents to stay off the streets as response efforts continue and some areas remain dangerous.

A shelter is available to Roswell residents who are affected by the flooding and need to evacuate.

Roadways into Roswell are shut down. Residents may leave but will not be able to reenter, Richards said. Those who do decide to leave cannot use Highway 285.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A truck is seen submerged in flood waters in Hagerman, New Mexico. (Hagerman Police Department via ...

Alaa Elassar and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding

At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.

4 seconds ago

FILE - Cigarettes are arranged for a photograph in New York on Dec. 17, 2019. (Patrick Sison, AP Ph...

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Teen smoking and other tobacco use drop to lowest level in 25 years, CDC reports

Teen smoking hit an all-time low in the U.S. this year. It's part of a big drop in the youth use of tobacco that includes electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

2 hours ago

The McDonald's logo is displayed at a restaurant in Burbank, California, on July 22. Donald Trump i...

Steve Contorno, CNN

Trump thrusts McDonald’s into the political arena

Donald Trump is pulling one of the most iconic American companies – McDonald’s – into the political arena in the final days of his third White House bid.

3 hours ago

FILE - In this combination image, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Cali...

Alanna Durkin Richer, Colleen Long and Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Republicans and Democrats are both preparing for long legal battles over the 2024 election results

Both Republicans and Democrats are preparing for a potentially lengthy battle in the courts over the results of the 2024 election. Dozens of lawsuits that could set the stage for challenges after the votes are counted are already playing out in courts across the country.

5 hours ago

Hurricane Oscar...

Associated Press

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in the Bahamas and heads toward Cuba

Hurricane Oscar has made landfall in the southeastern Bahamas and is heading toward Cuba, an island recently beleaguered by a massive power outage. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm's center arrived on Great Inagua island early Sunday.

6 hours ago

An owner of the land where the shooting took place said it had been hired for three hours for a par...

Susannah Cullinane, CNN

3 killed in mass shooting after homecoming game in Mississippi

Three people were killed and eight others injured by gunfire in Mississippi at a party to celebrate a school’s football victory early Saturday, according to the local sheriff.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding