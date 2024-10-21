Bomb squad detonates suspicious device found at elementary school in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE — On Saturday afternoon, Kaysville police responded to a report of a suspicious homemade firework or pipe bomb device.

The device was found in the area of Endeavor Elementary School.

Neighbors said they watched the bomb squad suiting up with their gear to safely detonate the device.

Video taken by neighbors showed the device was buried in a bush a stone’s throw away from the elementary school. No students were at the school at the time.

“At one point, they even asked us to go into the garage and get behind surface cover,” said Nic Evans.

Evans was home when he said a couple police cars started blocking off the road. Police told them they were there investigating report of a suspicious, potentially explosive device.

Nic’s wife shared video with KSL TV where you can see the activity leading up to the detonation happening.

“When he detonated, he was like “Fire in the hole. When it went off, it was a lot bigger bang than we were expecting,” Evans said.

The Evans were watching the Davis County Bomb Squad at work.

Officer Noelia Sarmiento, PIO with the Kaysville Police Department, said they treated it like it was a potential explosive device.

“They safely detonated the device. Neutralized it. And then they collected the device once it was neutralized,” Sarmiento said.

Quiet neighborhood

Evans said he and his family have lived in the neighborhood for the last seven years.

The majority of that time has been quiet.

“We saw them doing a sweep this morning with a canine, and it looked like they were going through the school to make sure there was nothing else going on,” Evans said. “It’s a pretty safe neighborhood. So we were really surprised. We have a couple boys that walk across and go to school every day.”

It’s a good reminder — when in doubt — if coming across something that looks suspicious or out of place you are encouraged to report it.

“If you see something, say something. Give us a call because you can never be too safe,” Sarmiento said.

Sarmiento said they are continuing to work and gather more information and any camera footage as the investigation continues.