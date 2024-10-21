LocalsInTheNFL Week Seven Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The seventh week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week two.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week eight of the 2024 NFL season begins on October 24 as the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Seven: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

Former Utah State star QB Jordan Love led Green Bay to its third straight win over the 5-1 Houston Texans on Sunday, completing 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Former Utah LB Cody Barton had his best game in a Broncos jersey on Thursday. He finished with eight total tackles (six solo), one sack, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

In The Statsheet

On Thursday Night Football, former Utah star receiver Devaughn Vele pulled down one reception for 20 yards. Vele’s college teammate Jonah Elliss posted two total tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks.

Also on TNF, former BYU RB Jamaal Willaims took three carries for 17 yards.

Judge Memorial standout Kaden Elliss led Atlanta in tackles with nine (three solo) and also had two QB hits in a 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Former Ute CB Clark Phillips III had one solo tackle against Seattle.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took five carries for 36 yards and also caught one pass for nine yards.

Two former Pac-12 champion Utes, TE Dalton Kincaid and safety Cole Bishop, put in work for the Bills in a big win over the Titans. Kincaid reeled in three receptions for 52 yards and Bishop added a solo tackler on the other end.

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson was a top defensive playmaker for Buffalo in week seven. He had seven tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup.

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick caught two passes for 25 yards in the Lions’ two-point victory over Minnesota.

Former Utah RB Zack Moss only had six carries against the Browns that netted seven yards. However, he was able to pick up 33 yards through the air on three receptions.

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate had four total tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss in a 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

Former BYU safety Zayne Anderson posted one solo tackle against Houston.

Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz was the Texans’ leading receiver on only one reception for 28 yards. QB C.J. Stroud had just 86 total passing yards.

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley threw his first TD as a Dolphin while completing seven of his 13 attempts. He also scrambled five times for 20 yards.

Two former Utes on the Colts, safety Julian Blackmon and kicker Matt Gay, helped Indy top the Dolphins on Sunday. Blackmon had nine total tackles (five solo) and Gay went 3/3 on field goals with a long of 52 yards.

Former Utah State LB Bobby Wagner and former BYU CB Michael Davis contributed to Washington’s 40-7 blowout win over Carolina. Wagner had six total tackles (three solo) and Davis added a tackle of his own.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner had eight total tackles (six solo) as the 49ers fell to 3-4 against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Ute punter Mitch Wishnowsky sent off four kicks for 193 yards with a long of 51.

On Sunday Night Football, former Utah DT Leki Fotu had three total tackles (one solo).

Also on SNF, East High standout RB Jaylen Warren got 12 handoffs and picked up 44 yards.

Secured The Win

Former Ute OL Garett Bolles and the Broncos’ O-Line didnt allow any sacks in a 33-10 win over New Orleans on Thursday night.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and Seattle only allowed one sack in a 34-14 win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and Indianapolis didnt allow a single sack and only four QB hits in a 16-10 win over Miami.

Two BYU Cougar alumni on the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid and OL Kingsley Suamataia, helped the squad improve to 6-0 with a 28-18 win in Santa Clara.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

