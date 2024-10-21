Utah Royals FC Plays Angel City FC To Draw In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The Utah Royals FC played its last road game of the 2024 season at BMO Stadium against the Angel City FC on Sunday.

Midfielder Claudia Zornoza celebrated her 34th birthday and was the hero for Utah, scoring the club’s only goal on a left-footed free-kick. The Royals carried their lead into the second half before ACFC’s Sydney Leroux found the equalizer.

Utah and Angel City traded punches throughout regulation before ultimately settling on the 1-1 tie.

Taking a point home with us pic.twitter.com/EC7G2dsElv — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) October 21, 2024

Utah Royals Take Home Point From LA

The fireworks started early in Angel City. Just minutes in, Ally Sentnor took the first shot of the match from long range and just barely missed to the left.

Through the first twenty minutes, there were a combined six shot attempts between the two clubs with three being on target.

Then, Madison Curry was shown a yellow card which set up a free kick opportunity for the Royals.

Zornoza opted for a shot instead of a pass and made the right decision, painting the crossbar on a long-range banger.

There’s no stopping this 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OTbjb1RbPe — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 21, 2024

The Royals rode the momentum from their first score and dominated over the next ten minutes.

Mina Tanaka, Brecken Mozingo, and Sentnor all threatened ACFC with a lead-doubling score. But, whether it was a narrow miss, block, or the crossbar, they weren’t able to break through again.

That trend continued until halftime but Angel City eventually got off their heels and controlled the game a bit.

Regardless, the first 45′ ended with Utah leading 1-0.

We’re up at the half 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PeWsYRvexe — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) October 21, 2024

Utah held the advantage early in the second ahlf but that didnt last long.

After a handful of missed attempts around the 55gh minute, Angel City went on the counterattack.

Off of a corner kick, the ball found its way to Leroux. She set herself up with atouch off the chest before sending a rainbow shot up-and-over Mandy Haught into the net.

Sydney Leroux that is SENSATIONAL! pic.twitter.com/7M1PlV4qV3 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 21, 2024

The Royals finished with the upper hand with more total shots and shots on target, 21 and 10 to 14 and 4.

However, Angel City was able to keep the scoreline even by winning the possession battle.

Sentnor and a few other Royals players knocked on the door multiple times but it remained shut and full time was called at a 1-1 draw.

The Utah Royals FC will return home to end their season against the NJ/NY Gotham FC at America First Field On Friday, November 1.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

