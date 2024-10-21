On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

The Girl Scouts just approved a controversial decision to avoid ‘dramatic’ cuts

Oct 21, 2024, 6:20 AM

The Girl Scouts of America will hike membership prices to $85 per scout over the next few years. (S...

The Girl Scouts of America will hike membership prices to $85 per scout over the next few years. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

(Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN) The Girl Scouts of the USA have voted to hike membership prices by 160% over the next two years, as the cash-strapped 112-year-old group looks to increase revenue in an attempt to ensure its future.

The price increase was approved Saturday at a National Council meeting, where 900 delegates were present to discuss the Girl Scouts’ future. They voted to hike dues to $45 for the 2026 membership year and again to $65 in 2027. However, that’s a smaller increase than the $85 per scout originally proposed.

Dues will remain at $25 for 2025, which has been the same price for the program for eight years.

Membership dues are the Girl Scout’s largest source of revenue, generating $38 million in 2023 from its nearly 2 million total members. Despite supplementing its dues with philanthropy and licensing deals, the organization is losing money, projecting operating losses of $5.6 million this year, so the price hikes hope to alleviate some of that financial shortfall.

“This investment provides the opportunity to implement initiatives that will have a lasting impact on our Girl Scout councils, volunteers, and the girls and families we serve,” the organization said on its website. “We are committed to providing financial assistance to all who need it.”

By increasing the fees, the organization will “make programs easier to deliver for volunteers and make technology easier to use … more turnkey trainings, recruitment tools and programs, and create new experiences, including opportunities to explore new places,” Bonnie Barczykowski, Girl Scouts of the USA CEO, told members in a previous video.

Absent the due hike, the organization said it would have needed to make “dramatic cuts.”

National Board Treasurer Diane Tipton assured members watching the video that “we have reduced expenses in every category possible over the last several years. We have gone through a rigorous budgeting process through all divisions.”

However, some members previously told CNN that the price increases are “insane” and could cause some troops to disappear.

“It’s an enormous increase,” said Sally Bertram, a 30-year troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “It’s like, what are you people thinking? You are going to run yourselves out of business.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The Houston Fire Department shared images of the destruction caused by a helicopter crash in the ci...

Elizabeth Wolfe and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

4 people killed, including a child, after helicopter crashed into Houston communications tower

Four people were killed, including a child, when a helicopter slammed into a communications tower behind homes in Houston’s Second Ward, causing a fiery explosion and toppling the structure, according to local officials.

1 hour ago

The Girl Scouts of America will hike membership prices to $85 per scout over the next few years. (S...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

The Girl Scouts just approved a controversial decision to avoid ‘dramatic’ cuts

The Girl Scouts of the USA have voted to hike membership prices by 160% over the next two years, as the cash-strapped 112-year-old group looks to increase revenue in an attempt to ensure its future.

2 hours ago

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks at Life Center Church in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. ...

Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Musk offers voters $1 million a day to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution. Is that legal?

Elon Musk is pledging to give away $1 million a day to voters for signing his political action committee’s petition backing the Constitution.

13 hours ago

A truck is seen submerged in flood waters in Hagerman, New Mexico. (Hagerman Police Department via ...

Alaa Elassar and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding

At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, according to the New Mexico State Police, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.

14 hours ago

FILE - Cigarettes are arranged for a photograph in New York on Dec. 17, 2019. (Patrick Sison, AP Ph...

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Teen smoking and other tobacco use drop to lowest level in 25 years, CDC reports

Teen smoking hit an all-time low in the U.S. this year. It's part of a big drop in the youth use of tobacco that includes electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

17 hours ago

The McDonald's logo is displayed at a restaurant in Burbank, California, on July 22. Donald Trump i...

Steve Contorno, CNN

Trump thrusts McDonald’s into the political arena

Donald Trump is pulling one of the most iconic American companies – McDonald’s – into the political arena in the final days of his third White House bid.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

The Girl Scouts just approved a controversial decision to avoid ‘dramatic’ cuts