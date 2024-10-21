On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

4 people killed, including a child, after helicopter crashed into Houston communications tower

Oct 21, 2024, 7:07 AM | Updated: 7:18 am

The Houston Fire Department shared images of the destruction caused by a helicopter crash in the ci...

The Houston Fire Department shared images of the destruction caused by a helicopter crash in the city's Second Ward on October 20. (Houston Fire Department)

(Houston Fire Department)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ELIZABETH WOLFE AND SARAH DEWBERRY, CNN


(CNN) Four people were killed, including a child, when a helicopter slammed into a communications tower behind homes in Houston’s Second Ward, causing a fiery explosion and toppling the structure, local officials said.

The crash happened near Engelke Street and North Ennis Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday, igniting a large explosion that could be heard at a fire station less than half a mile from the site, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said during a late-night news conference.

There were four people onboard the privately-owned Robinson R44 helicopter, according to Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz. Whitmire confirmed all four were killed, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

The aircraft appears to have departed the Ellington Airport, which is about 17 miles south of the crash site, but its destination was unclear, the mayor said.

Witness video shows fire personnel urging onlookers to clear the area where a fire was burning and warning them of a nearby gas tank.

“This is a tragic event tonight. It’s a tragic loss of life,” Diaz said.

The fire was no longer active as of 9:30 p.m., a fire department spokesperson said.

“The residents are secure and safe, but we have a terrible accident scene,” Whitmire said.

Photos shared by the fire department show the mangled tower draped across a dirt clearing behind a line of homes.

Some homes near the crash site lost power, Whitmire said.

The mayor said the city is “fortunate” that the explosion was not more severe because there is a gas tank in the area.

Manuel Arciniega was nearby when the crash occurred, according to CNN affiliate KPRC.

“My buddy behind me told me to look up in the sky, and I just saw the cell tower crumbling down. They said a helicopter hit it,” Arciniega told the affiliate.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, the fire department said. The NTSB is also investigating.

“It will be a large investigation because of the expanse of the accident,” Diaz said. If residents find helicopter parts in the area, they should avoid touching them and notify fire or police officials, he added.

Elizabeth Wolfe and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

