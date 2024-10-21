On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Nearly 700 waffle products recalled after listeria contamination, including Utah-native Kodiak Cakes

Oct 21, 2024, 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Private-label manufacturer TreeHouse Foods announced a recall in nearly 700 waffle products in the U.S., including major labels with Target, Walmart and Smith's. (TreeHouse Foods)

(TreeHouse Foods)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A recall of nearly 700 waffle products was announced by private brand manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Friday after the company found a potential listeria contamination.

The company said the bacteria was detected in a routine test at a manufacturing facility, although it did not specify which of its 25 locations it was found in. However, it was noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency were made aware of the recall, indicating its locations in Canada were also potentially affected.

Among the products recalled — major labels included Target, Walmart and Smith’s-affiliated brands — the recall involved products sold by the Utah company Kodiak Cakes, which recently issued a separate recall in September after the FDA detected plastics in just one of its waffle products.

The full list included brand descriptions, universal product codes and best-by dates so consumers could identify recalled products they may have purchased.

“Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit,” the company wrote. “Consumers with questions may contact (TreeHouse Foods) at 800-596-2903, Monday through Friday from (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST.)”

Symptoms and treatment

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause two types of illness: invasive illness and intestinal illness. For healthy groups, invasive illness can induce short-term flu-like symptoms of fever and fatigue, while intestinal illness typically includes diarrhea and vomiting.

Listeria infections can be serious or even fatal for sensitive groups, including infants, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, the CDC says. Additionally, pregnant women who contract an infection may suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth. The CDC estimates 1,600 people suffer from listeria infections each year, with 260 of those being fatal.

The CDC said both infections can be treated with antibiotics, but those with intestinal illness could also recover without antibiotic treatment.

Private-label manufacturer TreeHouse Foods announced a recall in nearly 700 waffle products in the ...

