On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X

Oct 21, 2024, 9:40 AM

Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they...

Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they are leaving the platform. Jelly Roll, pictured here in September, is the latest star to declare he’s stepping away from the Elon Musk owned X. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they are leaving the platform.

Jelly Roll is the latest star to declare he’s stepping away from the Elon Musk owned X.

“This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol,” the country music super star posted on Sunday.

“This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane,” Jelly Roll wrote. “It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s**t to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

Prior to Musk buying the platform and changing its name in 2023, many celebrities dropped the social media platform, sometimes famously, and occasionally return.

It’s not the first time Jelly Roll has quit social media.

In April 2024, he talked to Variety about it after his wife, Bunnie XO, shared that he was taking a break.

“It wasn’t just bullying that did it. It was not only the toxicity of social media, but the addiction of it,” Jelly Roll told the publication. “I was becoming too busy to waste hours of my life scrolling. I can honestly say that I’ve been off social media for a few months now and I’ve never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded.”

“I’ve also never had less of an idea what was going on in the world, but I tell you what, I’m definitely not coming back before the election,” Jelly Roll added. “Bad joke.”

He actually did come back, only to leave again it appears.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Actor Idris Elba wants to revolutionize the film industry in Africa. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters/File)...

Nicole Goodkind, CNN

Idris Elba is building an entertainment industry in Africa

Idris Elba has conquered Hollywood with iconic roles in “The Wire” and “Luther.” Now, the London-born actor is shifting his focus to a new stage — one that’s 10,000 miles away. Elba, whose parents hail from Sierra Leone and Ghana, is on a mission to transform the entertainment industry in Africa.

8 minutes ago

Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X

Twitter may now be X, but it’s keeping up the tradition of prompting celebrities to announce they are leaving the platform.

27 minutes ago

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a presidential...

Devan Cole, CNN

‘Central Park Five’ members sue Trump for defamation after debate comments on 1989 case

Members of the "Central Park Five" sued former President Trump Monday, alleging he made false and defaming statements regarding their 1989 case.

50 minutes ago

The Houston Fire Department shared images of the destruction caused by a helicopter crash in the ci...

Elizabeth Wolfe and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

4 people killed, including a child, after helicopter crashed into Houston communications tower

Four people were killed, including a child, when a helicopter slammed into a communications tower behind homes in Houston’s Second Ward, causing a fiery explosion and toppling the structure, according to local officials.

3 hours ago

The Girl Scouts of America will hike membership prices to $85 per scout over the next few years. (S...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

The Girl Scouts just approved a controversial decision to avoid ‘dramatic’ cuts

The Girl Scouts of the USA have voted to hike membership prices by 160% over the next two years, as the cash-strapped 112-year-old group looks to increase revenue in an attempt to ensure its future.

4 hours ago

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks at Life Center Church in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. ...

Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Musk offers voters $1 million a day to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution. Is that legal?

Elon Musk is pledging to give away $1 million a day to voters for signing his political action committee’s petition backing the Constitution.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jelly Roll says he’s quitting ‘most toxic’ X