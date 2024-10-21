BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Earns Davey O’Brien, Manning Award Recognitions

PROVO, Utah – BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff earned national recognition for his play in the win over Oklahoma State.

The redshirt sophomore signal-caller was one of eight quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien “Great Eight” and the “Stars of the Week” by the Manning Award.

QB Jake Retzlaff described the emotions after #BYU‘s win over Oklahoma State.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/rigk5FJpPp — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 19, 2024

Retzlaff helped generate a game-winning touchdown drive in the final 1:13, which was capped off by a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter.

Jake Retzlaff named to Davey O’Brien Award: Great 8

Davey O’Brien Award is an award given nationally to the top quarterback in college football. BYU has produced four winners since the award began in 1981 (Jim McMahon, Steve Young, and Ty Detmer twice).

We knew Week 8 would be Great. Here are the eight QBs we are honoring. READ: https://t.co/HtSpZtqJLd pic.twitter.com/eaKwH2XRUX — Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) October 21, 2024

Joining Retzlaff in Davey O’Brien’s “Great Eight” honor are Army West Point’s Bryson Daily, Billy Edwards Jr. from Maryland, Ethan Garbers at UCLA, SMU’s Kevin Jennings, Sawyer Robertson at Baylor, Cam Ward from UCLA, and Louisiana’s Ben Wooldridge.

By being named to the Davey O’Brien Award “Great Eight,” Retzlaff is now on the Davey O’Brien Watch List.

Manning Award: “Stars of the Week”

The Manning Award was created by the Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Jake Retzlaff, BYU (13-of-26, 299 total yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT, QBR: 76.2) Retzlaff turned in a sensational final drive, directing the Cougars 75 yards on eight plays, including a 35-yard game-winning TD pass with 10 seconds left in a 38-35 Big 12 win over Oklahoma State. pic.twitter.com/cktdYVmthh — Manning Award (@ManningAward) October 21, 2024

Fans can vote on who the Manning Award “Star of the Week” is. Retzlaff is one of the eight candidates in the week eight recognition.

The Manning Award’s week eight “Stars of the Week” is similar to the Davey O’Brien “Great 8,” the only difference is that the Manning Award recognized Cole Snyder at Eastern Michigan instead of Kevin Jennings at SMU.

Retzlaff passed for 218 yards and rushed for 81 yards in the win over Oklahoma State. He finished the game with three touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 13 of his 26 attempts.

Jake Retzlaff and No. 11 BYU turn their attention to taking on the UCF Knights this Saturday in Orlando at 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper