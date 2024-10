Utah High School Girls Soccer Tournament Streaming Guide: 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A

SALT LAKE CITY – Five champions will be crowned in girls soccer this week with the 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A tournaments taking place at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

KSLSports.com will have every match streamed live, here.

*Note: As tournaments progress throughout the day, games could have later start times. The start times listed are approximate.

4A Girls Soccer Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Monday, October 21

No. 4 Green Canyon Wolves vs. No. 1 Mountain Crest Mustangs – 12:00 PM

No. 3 Timpanogos Timberwolves vs. No. 2 Snow Canyon Warriors – 2:30 PM

4A Girls Soccer Final at Zions Bank Stadium

Friday, October 25

TBD vs. TBD – 5:00 PM

5A Girls Soccer Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Tuesday, October 22

No. 4 Bountiful Redhawks vs. No. 1 Olympus Titans – 10:00 AM

No. 3 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles vs. No. 2 Brighton Bengals – 12:30 PM

5A Girls Soccer Final at Zions Bank Stadium

Friday, October 25

TBD vs. TBD – 11:00 AM

6A Girls Soccer Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Tuesday, October 22

No. 4 Syracuse Titans vs. No. 1 Lone Peak Knights – 3:00 PM

No. 3 Davis Darts vs. No. 2 Mountain Ridge Sentinels – 5:30 PM

6A Girls Soccer Final at Zions Bank Stadium

Friday, October 25

TBD vs. TBD – 2:00 PM

2A Girls Soccer Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Thursday, October 24

No. 5 St. Joseph Jayhawks vs. No. 1 American Heritage Patriots – 3:00 PM

No. 3 Rowland Hall Winged Lions vs. No. 2 Waterford Ravens – 5:30 PM

2A Girls Soccer Final at Zions Bank Stadium

Saturday, October 26

TBD vs. TBD – 2:00 PM

3A Girls Soccer Semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium

Thursday, October 24

No. 4 Morgan Trojans vs. No. 1 Judge Memorial Bulldogs – 10:00 AM

No. 6 Ogden Tigers or No. 3 Canyon View Falcons vs. No. 2 Manti Templars – 12:30 PM

3A Girls Soccer Final at Zions Bank Stadium

Saturday, October 26

TBD vs. TBD – 11:00 AM

Rewatch 4A Girls Soccer Tournament

Rewatch 5A Girls Soccer Tournament

Rewatch 6A Girls Soccer Tournament

Rewatch 2A Girls Soccer Tournament

Rewatch 3A Girls Soccer Tournament

Follow @kslsports