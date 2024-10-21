On the Site:
Looking Out for the Good: Utah heroes recognized for Yellow Lake Fire efforts

Oct 21, 2024, 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


HANNA, Duchesne County — We are looking out for the good. Utah heroes are being recognized for their hard work in keeping one of this season’s largest fires under control.

After 20 consecutive days of working in the Yellow Lake Fire, the Weber Basin Job Corps in the Francis Spike camp received high praise. The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, along with other agencies, handed out certificates and thanked them for all their hard work.

A big shout out to the Francis Spike crew for all they do to keep Utah safe.

