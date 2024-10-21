Woman accused of killing husband barred from seeing her children by court order

SALT LAKE CITY — The Cottonwood Heights woman accused of killing her estranged husband, who was a member of the Utah National Guard, is now not allowed to see her children, at least for now.

A commissioner with Utah’s 3rd District Court issued a temporary protective order against Jennifer Gledhill, 41, Monday morning in her first court appearance. The hearing was set to review the charges filed against her and the state’s request for a protective order. She attended Monday’s court hearing virtually from behind bars. It was the first time Gledhill was seen since her arrest.

Charges

Gledhill was arrested in early October for allegedly shooting and killing her estranged husband Matthew Johnson while he slept. Gledhill is facing charges of murder, desecration of a human body, obstruction of justice, tampering with a witness and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

According to Sgt. Greg Young with Cottonwood Heights police, officers had been searching for Johnson’s body while Gledhill was in court Monday and had been searching for his body every day since her arrest. He said investigators know his body is somewhere north of Salt Lake City, and were searching in the Farmington Bay Area Monday. He said it was like trying to find a “needle in a haystack.”

Despite Johnson’s body still being missing, prosecutors are moving forward with charges, because Gledhill allegedly told a man she was having an affair with that his body was buried somewhere in a shallow grave.

Protective order

During Monday’s hearing, state prosecutors asked for a protective order that would bar her from seeing her three children ages 5,7 and 11. Salt Lake County attorney Shantelle Argyle argued there was already some level of obstruction she committed, and in similar cases, children have been at risk of being murdered themselves. Further, she argued that since the children are shared with the victim, they could possibly be called as witnesses in the case.

While Gledhill’s attorney Jeremy Deus argued the order unnecessary, commissioner Todd Olsen agreed with the state and signed the temporary order.

“So ma’am that means no in-person, no telephonic, no electronic contact. Ma’am if you’re released you may not go near their residence or school, you may have not anyone else contact them on your behalf,” Olsen said.

Once Olsen read the protective order to her, Gledhill was seen crying. Additionally, as the state spoke of the possibility that her children might be in danger, given statistics cited in other cases, Gledhill could be seen shaking her head as she fought tears.

The court set the next hearing with Gledhill and her attorney for Friday, Oct. 25. In that hearing, Judge Adam Mow, who is assigned to her case, can look at the temporary protective order and decide whether it should remain. Gledhill is being held without bail.