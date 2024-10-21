One person injured in Monday morning shooting, SLCPD say

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was injured following a shooting Monday morning, according to Salt Lake City police.

According to a news release from SLCPD, the shooting occurred in the area of 750 W. Jackson Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Once on scene, officers stabilized the scene, and detained several individuals as part of the investigation.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No other details about the victim were provided.

Police believe there was some sort of argument inside the home between a group of people that led to the shooting. However, police are still sorting out everyone’s involvement and if anyone is still outstanding.

Police also said that there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the community.

Jackson Avenue was closed between 700 West and 800 West for a time on Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.