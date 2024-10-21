BYU WR Darius Lassiter Earns National Team Of The Week Honor

On the Site:
Oct 21, 2024, 2:10 PM

PROVO, Utah– Following his game-winning touchdown reception against Oklahoma State on Friday night, BYU’s Darius Lassiter is catching attention and was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) National Team of the Week.

Lassiter had his best performance of the year against the Cowboys with 129 yards on six receptions, blowing his previous-best yards per reception performance out of the water by 4.3 yards. It was his second 100+ yard performance of the year so far. His two most eye-grabbing receptions came on the very first offensive snap and on the very last offensive snap.

His first catch was his long for the day, a 50-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. Lassiter ran a fade route and was simply faster than his defender off the line. With the safety help coming late and Jake Retzlaff throwing a perfectly weighted ball, the duo was able to beat the double coverage and set BYU up for their first score of the night just a few plays later.

Although his first reception of the night was his longest, his last reception was the most important. After a Jake Retzlaff scramble put BYU on the Oklahoma State 35-yard line, 19 seconds remained on the clock with the Cougars trailing by four. The offensive line provided solid protection, giving time for Lassiter to find a soft spot in the zone defense. He caught the ball at the 15-yard line and then broke three tackles on his way to the end zone, winning the game in wild fashion for BYU.

Darius Lassiter and the BYU Cougars will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday, October 26 in Orlando, Florida where they will take on the UCF Knights.

BYU’s Darius Lassiter

A redshirt senior in 2024, Lassiter enters his second season at BYU after transferring from Eastern Michigan following the 2022 campaign.

The Chandler, Arizona native earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season after playing ten games for the Cougars. Lassiter finished third on the team with 29 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He had a season-high 84 yards and a touchdown in a 38-27 loss at Kansas.
Lassiters has two brothers who played college football for the Kansas Jayhawks. Kwamie II was a wide receiver for the Jayhawks and now the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. Kwinton is currently a defensive back at Kansas. His father, Kwamie, played at Kansas before playing ten seasons for three teams in the NFL.
Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of Darius Lassiter and the BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

