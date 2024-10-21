BYU WR Darius Lassiter Earns National Team Of The Week Honor

PROVO, Utah– Following his game-winning touchdown reception against Oklahoma State on Friday night, BYU’s Darius Lassiter is catching attention and was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) National Team of the Week.

PFF’s College Football Week 8 Team of the Week🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EiXJ5pcNT — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 20, 2024

Lassiter had his best performance of the year against the Cowboys with 129 yards on six receptions, blowing his previous-best yards per reception performance out of the water by 4.3 yards. It was his second 100+ yard performance of the year so far. His two most eye-grabbing receptions came on the very first offensive snap and on the very last offensive snap.

His first catch was his long for the day, a 50-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. Lassiter ran a fade route and was simply faster than his defender off the line. With the safety help coming late and Jake Retzlaff throwing a perfectly weighted ball, the duo was able to beat the double coverage and set BYU up for their first score of the night just a few plays later.

BYU vs Oklahoma State || FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/gAhWqrJJyF — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 19, 2024

Although his first reception of the night was his longest, his last reception was the most important. After a Jake Retzlaff scramble put BYU on the Oklahoma State 35-yard line, 19 seconds remained on the clock with the Cougars trailing by four. The offensive line provided solid protection, giving time for Lassiter to find a soft spot in the zone defense. He caught the ball at the 15-yard line and then broke three tackles on his way to the end zone, winning the game in wild fashion for BYU.

Darius Lassiter and the BYU Cougars will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday, October 26 in Orlando, Florida where they will take on the UCF Knights.

BYU’s Darius Lassiter

A redshirt senior in 2024, Lassiter enters his second season at BYU after transferring from Eastern Michigan following the 2022 campaign.