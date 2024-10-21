Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU, Iowa State Tested; Utah Continues To Fall

SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week nine of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2024 Season: Week 9

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week nine slate.

1. BYU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

This week: at UCF | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

BYU kept its undefeated start alive by generating a last-minute touchdown drive to outlast the Pokes. An area to improve going forward is stopping the run. But this team is finding ways to win, and that’s a sign of a good team.

2. Iowa State (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2

Iowa State 38, UCF 35

This week: Bye

Iowa State’s week was a copy of BYU’s. The Cyclones took down an underdog 38-35 with a last-minute touchdown. Also, like BYU, it was surprising to see Iowa State’s defense give up so many yards on the ground. The Cyclones earned only their second victory in program history as an AP Top 10 team.

3. Kansas State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Kansas State 45, West Virginia 18

This week: vs. Kansas | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

K-State dominated West Virginia on the road in Morgantown. The Wildcats are currently on a three-game winning streak and have won two of those games by more than three touchdowns.

4. Colorado (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Up 2)

Colorado 34, Arizona 7

This week: vs. Cincinnati | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Colorado took care of business in Arizona, allowing Travis Hunter to take the entire second half off.

5. Cincinnati (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 3)

Cincinnati 24, Arizona State 14

This week: at Colorado | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

There is a huge opportunity in front of Cincinnati this week in Boulder.

6. Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Baylor 59, Texas Tech 35

This week: at TCU | 1:30 p.m. | FOX

The Red Raiders’ questionable defense reappeared over the weekend as they allowed winless in-league Baylor to go off for 59 points.

7. Arizona State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 2)

Cincinnati 24, Arizona State 14

This week: Bye

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham apologized for his heated comments about the kicking situation. But he did note that there’s a lot of interest in the tryout.

8. Baylor (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 3)

Baylor 59, Texas Tech 35

This week: vs. Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Baylor has found its QB1 in Sawyer Robertson. The Lubbock native put up big numbers against his hometown team, Texas Tech.

9. UCF (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 6)

Iowa State 38, UCF 35

This week: vs. BYU | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN

The Knights are moving forward with Jacurri Brown at quarterback. Between him and RJ Harvey, it’s a dynamic ground attack.

10. West Virginia (3-4, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Down 3)

Kansas State 45, West Virginia 18

This week: at Arizona | 4 p.m. | FS1

The four opponents West Virginia has lost to this season have a combined one loss. Still, three of the four losses were at home. The Mountaineers got banged up in the loss.

11. Utah (4-3, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 1)

TCU 13, Utah 7

This week: at Houston | 5 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Andy Ludwig is out as offensive coordinator, now former Northwestern staffer Mike Bajakian takes over play-calling duties. Ludwig seemed to hold back the playbook from Isaac Wilson.

Utah’s defense had a solid showing against TCU, but there was still a lack of HAVOC, with zero sacks and zero interceptions.

12. TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Up 1)

TCU 13, Utah 7

This week: vs. Texas Tech | 1:30 p.m. | FOX

It was a nice win over the weekend against Utah. However, TCU’s lack of consistency makes us question whether they have turned the corner.

13. Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 4)

Colorado 34, Arizona 7

This week: vs. West Virginia | 4 p.m. | FS1

Since the 61-point offensive explosion in week one, Arizona hasn’t scored more than 23 points in a game.

14. Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

This week: at Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Oklahoma State showed some fight out of the bye week at BYU. But the options at quarterback are suddenly drying up with Garret Rangel and Zane Flores injured. It’s Alan Bowman time again in Stillwater.

15. Kansas (2-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16 (Up 1)

Kansas 42, Houston 14

This week: at Kansas State | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Even though the Jayhawks got a win over the weekend, the chances of turning this season around seem low with a three-game stretch coming up against K-State, Iowa State, and then BYU.

16. Houston (2-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Down 4)

Kansas 42, Houston 14

This week: vs. Houston | 5 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Quarterback Zeon Chriss suffered an injury against Kansas. His status for Utah this week is to be determined.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com

