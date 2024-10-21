On the Site:
2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 8: Baylor Finally Gets On The Board

Oct 21, 2024, 2:45 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It took until Week 8 of the college football season to have all 16 teams be representative on this Big 12 Player of the Week tracker. The first Bear to make the list is their quarterback Sawyer Robertson who threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-35 upset over Texas Tech.

That was a great performance but it will not get him the top spot. Any time a defender gets three interceptions that is tough to beat and that is what Kansas’s defensive back Cobee Bryant achieved this weekend.

However, Retzlaff’s two interceptions hurt his cause to earn a top-six spot. As for Lassister, he had an elite game and an elite play, but other overall performances eclipsed his game-winning touchdown play to keep the Cougars undefeated.

As usual, season-long results—now up to 35 total players—can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

  • First Place = Six Points
  • Second Place = Five Points
  • Third Place = Four Points
  • Fourth Place = Three Points
  • Fifth Place = Two Points
  • Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 8 Players Of The Week

1. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Anytime a defender can get three takeaways that will be one of the best performances of the week. That is what Cobee Bryant did in Kansas’ win over Houston. In addition to three interceptions, Bryant also had a tackle for a loss to earn the No. 1 game from the Big 12.

2. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Robertson is the first Baylor Bear to make the top six and his admittance this week means that all 16 teams from the Big 12 have been named a top-six player.

As for Robertson’s performance, his five-touchdown performance might have been the best of the week, but it was not quite enough, despite it being very impressive in scoring 59 points in a win over Texas Tech.

3. RJ Harvey, UCF, RB

Harvey is in contention to be the best player in the Big 12 and is currently in the top five overall after scoring a pair of touchdowns and rushing for 196 yards. The Knights nearly upset Iowa State and made this a tough game for the Cyclones was Harvey and his big runs which included a long of 80.

4. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

This was the Jalon Daniels a lot of people thought he could be. Rushing for a touchdown and 58 yards to go along with three touchdown passes. Daniels was also an efficient 16 of 21 for 247 yards and three touchdown passes.

5. Rocco Becht, QB. Iowa State

Becht did have a pair of interceptions but he made up for it with throwing for 297 yards and rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. The final drive is what gets Becht in the top six. Iowa State was down five and had to drive 80 yards.

Becht drove the team down the field and chose to run a hurry-up play from the 1-yard line to sneak in for the go-ahead touchdown and then converted on the two-point play to go up by three.

6. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

While Texas Tech came up short against Baylor, but Douglas did all he could to keep the Red Raiders in this game. He hauled in nine catches 99 yards, and three touchdowns.

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Ollie Gordon, RB Oklahoma State – 107 rushing yards, two touchdowns.

Jake Retzlaff, QB, BYU – 218 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 81 rushing yards one touchdown.

LJ Martin, RB, BYU – 120 rushing yards, two touchdowns.

Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State – 298 passing yards, three touchdowns

Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State – Nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, one pass breakup, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State – 75 rushing yards, two touchdowns, four catches for 33 yards.

Darrius Lassiter, WR, BYU – Six catches for 129 yards and a game-winning TD.

Devin Neal, RB, Kansas – 108 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and three catches for 26 yards.

Jack Luttrell, DB, Arizona – Two interceptions and five tackles.

Jaccuri Brown, UCF, RB – 154 rushing yards, two touchdowns.

John Cameron, WR, Baylor – Six catches, 75 yards, and three touchdowns.

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (20 points)
2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (16 points)
3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (14 points)
4. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (12 points)
5. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Nine Points)
6. Caleb McCullough, DB, Arizona State (Six points)
6. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas (Six Points)
6. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (Six points)
6. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Six points)
6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)
6. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six points)
12. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (Five points)
12. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five points)
12. Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU (Five points)
15. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston (Four points)
15. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)
15. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)
15. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)
15. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)
20. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas (Three points)
20. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)
22. Rocco Becht, QB. Iowa State (Two points)
22. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)
22. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)
22. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two points)
22. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)
22. Jaylon Jackson, RB. Iowa State (Two points)
22. Carsen Hanson, RB, Iowa State (Two points)
22. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)
30. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)
30. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)
30. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One point)
30. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston (One point)
30. Micah Bernard, RB, Utah (One point)
30. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (One point)

