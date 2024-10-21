On the Site:
RELIGION

Elder Neil L. Andersen dedicates the Salvador Brazil Temple

Oct 21, 2024, 5:07 PM

Salvador Brazil Temple was dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Salvador Brazil Temple in two sessions on Sunday.

It is the 199th operating temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is also the 11th in Brazil, according to a Church news release. There are also 12 others in the country that are either under construction or announced.

“Members of the Church here are full of love for God — their Father — and Jesus Christ and are willing to serve others in keeping the first and second commandments,” Elder Andersen said during Sunday’s dedication.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Latter-day Saints waiting to attend the dedication of the Salvador Brazil Temple on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder Andersen was joined for the dedication by by his wife, Kathy; Elder Mathias Held, General Authority Seventy an assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and his wife, Irene; and Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the Brazil Area Presidency, and his wife, Alessandra.

During the dedication, Elder Andersen also recognized Church members in the area, who have made sacrifices in the past to attend the temple in Sao Paulo.

“We honor those Saints who traveled sometimes 12 hours per day for three days to worship in the temple or rode buses 36 hours straight to serve there,” Elder Andersen said.

Elder Andersen also dedicated the Brasília Brazil Temple in September 2023.

Salvador Brazil Temple was dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathy, greet Latter-day Saints waiting to attend the dedication of the Salvador Brazil Temple on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exit the Salvador Brazil Temple following its dedication on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exit the Salvador Brazil Temple following its dedication on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Salvador Brazil Temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018. A groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held on Aug.7, 2021.

The temple sits on 4.6 acres of land and is roughly 29,963 square feet.

Religion

Mark Jones

Elder Neil L. Andersen dedicates the Salvador Brazil Temple

Salvador Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated Sunday by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

