Jazz Pick Up Options On Quartet Of Youngsters

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz exercised the contract options for Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.

The moves will keep Kessler, George, Hendricks, and Sensabaugh under contract with the Jazz through the 2025-26 season on their rookie scale deals.

Jazz Exercise Options On Young Core

Entering their second and third seasons in the NBA, Kessler, George, Hendricks, and Sensabaugh all figure to be in the opening night rotation to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

Kessler and George have been fixtures in Will Hardy’s lineup with both players earning All-Rookie honors in their inaugural seasons.

We have exercised the third-year rookie scale options on guard Keyonte George, forward Taylor Hendricks, and guard/forward Brice Sensabaugh. We have also exercised the fourth-year rookie scale option on center Walker Kessler. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 21, 2024

During this year’s preseason, Kessler, George, and Hendricks have all been full-time starters while Sensabaugh has averaged 21 minutes per game off the bench.

Jazz To Embrace Youth In 2024-25 Season

With six players on the roster who are 20 years old or younger, the Jazz have one of the most inexperienced rosters in the NBA.

Rather than sign a slew of veterans in the offseason to fill the gaps, the Jazz have made it clear they will lean into the development of the youth on the roster.

“I think there’s going to be multiple opportunities for more young guys to play this year because we simply have more young guys as part of our rotation,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said. “It’s going to look different.”

The Jazz added rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski in the 2024 NBA Draft to compete for playing time.

Williams averaged 24 minutes per game during the preseason while Collier averaged 17. Filipowski added 13 minutes per night but was not in the team’s regular 10-man rotation.

Collier suffered a hamstring injury midway through the preseason and is set to be re-evaluated ahead of opening night.

