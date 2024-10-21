On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Nick Schmaltz Shares Reasons Behind Utah Hockey Club’s Hot Start

Oct 21, 2024, 3:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Six games into the new NHL season and the Utah Hockey Club is off to a sizzling start with a 4-1-1 record. While it’s been a group effort and guys are stepping up across the roster, forward Nick Schmaltz provided some perspective regarding the club’s early success and how the team is simply finding ways to win hockey games.

Utah’s top line leads the charge

With 22 goals and 38 assists through the first six games, offense has been one of the primary driving factors towards Utah’s early season success. As the top line, Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Schmaltz have led the charge as they’ve accounted for 8 of the goals and 13 assists.

Related: Clayton Keller Shoots Down Rangers With Overtime Winner In New York

While Schmaltz and Keller have been business as usual, Hayton’s contributions have made a sizable difference for the three as a collective unit.

“Hayton has come in and done a hell of a job. He doesn’t get a lot of credit I don’t think for the amount of battles he wins, defensively, playing down low. It’s not easy. He’s always in front of the net for us where we’re kind of hanging out off of the net a little bit and he does the dirty work that goes unnoticed. He’s been great and I think he adds value and helps us produce,” Schmaltz told KSL Sports.

For his efforts, Hayton is on track for a career year with four goals and two assists. Like Schmatlz mentioned, a lot of that has been a result of his work in front of the net and a willingness to battle in the dirty areas. But it’s still a collective effort by the trio and each guy brings their own specific skillset which makes it all work so well.

Related: Barrett Hayton Opens Scoring For Utah Hockey Club Against Rangers

“Me and Keller read off each other so well. We’re always looking for each other and we try to get teams moving. We try to use our legs, our hockey sense, and when we get moving in the zone, we create confusion. We kind of try to get lost and then find each other. Like I said with Hayton, he plays both ends of the rink really well and he’s got a lot of skill that may not be talked about enough,” Schmaltz added.

Finding ways to win has been key for the Utah Hockey Club early on

While there are a lot of specific things you could point to regarding Utah’s hot start, the overlying theme has simply been Utah’s ability to stick with it and find ways to win.

Through six games, four of those have gone to overtime and Utah has won three. That’s not exactly common to force that many extra periods let alone win the majority. Additionally, Utah has also been in some tight high-scoring games that have required immediate responses in critical moments.

According to Schmaltz, that’s been the key and something different about this season that the club has struggled with in the past.

“I think finding ways to win games when maybe the last few years we would lose some of those games. Whether we’re down a goal and we find a way to tie it up, get it to overtime, get a point, or whatever it is. I think good teams, when you don’t have your best, you find ways to grind it out,” Schmaltz told KSL Sports.

“Like the Boston one, we could’ve gotten frustrated,” he added. “I thought we we’re carrying play for the most part and we weren’t getting results, but we stayed with it, found a goal late and then won in overtime. So, I think just the maturity of sticking with the game plan, not forcing things, and eventually we were rewarded.”

Related: The Hat Trick: Young Heroics Lead Utah Hockey Club To OT Victory Over Bruins

With their four victories, Utah currently finds themselves in third place in the Central Division with 9 points. A welcomed surprise to say the least but it’s important to remember that the season is long and there’s still a lot of work to be done across the next 76 games.

“It’s still early. We had a good start and this league, it’s not easy. It’s tough to win games so we’ll take them when we can. There’s going to be highs and lows, so we’ve just got to make sure we stay even-keeled and grind our way through this thing,” Schmaltz said.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donaldson: Making Of A Sports Moment And Why They Matter

It’s magical for anyone who takes a minute to stop and watch. Somehow a game connects us to both a harsh reality and a hopeful truth.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Schmaltz Shares Reasons Behind Utah Hockey Club’s Hot Start

While it's been a group effort and guys are stepping up across the roster, forward Nick Schmaltz provided some perspective regarding the club's early success and how the team is simply finding ways to win hockey games.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Pick Up Options On Quartet Of Youngsters

The Utah Jazz exercised the contract options for Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 8: Baylor Finally Gets On The Board

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? There were many elite performances from players on both ends in week eight.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU, Iowa State Tested; Utah Continues To Fall

The week nine edition of the Big 12 power rankings.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU WR Darius Lassiter Earns National Team Of The Week Honor

Following his game-winning touchdown reception against Oklahoma State on Friday night, Darius Lassiter is catching attention and was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) National Team of the Week.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Nick Schmaltz Shares Reasons Behind Utah Hockey Club’s Hot Start