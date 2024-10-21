Nick Schmaltz Shares Reasons Behind Utah Hockey Club’s Hot Start

SALT LAKE CITY – Six games into the new NHL season and the Utah Hockey Club is off to a sizzling start with a 4-1-1 record. While it’s been a group effort and guys are stepping up across the roster, forward Nick Schmaltz provided some perspective regarding the club’s early success and how the team is simply finding ways to win hockey games.

Utah’s top line leads the charge

With 22 goals and 38 assists through the first six games, offense has been one of the primary driving factors towards Utah’s early season success. As the top line, Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Schmaltz have led the charge as they’ve accounted for 8 of the goals and 13 assists.

I had a great conversation with Nick Schmaltz today but let’s get the most important news out of the way first. This was a planned fake 😉 Schmaltz: “I was trying to shoot. Guy kind of slashed me as I was following through & I kinda got lucky. But we’ll go with it was planned.” https://t.co/beXuVyEMnY — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 21, 2024

While Schmaltz and Keller have been business as usual, Hayton’s contributions have made a sizable difference for the three as a collective unit.

That is a filthy saucer pass from Schmaltz and how do they score? Getting bodies and pucks to the net. Nice move from Keller to finish it off.#UtahHC https://t.co/9xGWVGvZIT — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 17, 2024

“Hayton has come in and done a hell of a job. He doesn’t get a lot of credit I don’t think for the amount of battles he wins, defensively, playing down low. It’s not easy. He’s always in front of the net for us where we’re kind of hanging out off of the net a little bit and he does the dirty work that goes unnoticed. He’s been great and I think he adds value and helps us produce,” Schmaltz told KSL Sports.

Hayton has found a new gear this season. Already has four goals this year…his career best is 19. https://t.co/NXQingNtBX — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 17, 2024

For his efforts, Hayton is on track for a career year with four goals and two assists. Like Schmatlz mentioned, a lot of that has been a result of his work in front of the net and a willingness to battle in the dirty areas. But it’s still a collective effort by the trio and each guy brings their own specific skillset which makes it all work so well.

“Me and Keller read off each other so well. We’re always looking for each other and we try to get teams moving. We try to use our legs, our hockey sense, and when we get moving in the zone, we create confusion. We kind of try to get lost and then find each other. Like I said with Hayton, he plays both ends of the rink really well and he’s got a lot of skill that may not be talked about enough,” Schmaltz added.

Finding ways to win has been key for the Utah Hockey Club early on

While there are a lot of specific things you could point to regarding Utah’s hot start, the overlying theme has simply been Utah’s ability to stick with it and find ways to win.

Through six games, four of those have gone to overtime and Utah has won three. That’s not exactly common to force that many extra periods let alone win the majority. Additionally, Utah has also been in some tight high-scoring games that have required immediate responses in critical moments.

According to Schmaltz, that’s been the key and something different about this season that the club has struggled with in the past.

“I think finding ways to win games when maybe the last few years we would lose some of those games. Whether we’re down a goal and we find a way to tie it up, get it to overtime, get a point, or whatever it is. I think good teams, when you don’t have your best, you find ways to grind it out,” Schmaltz told KSL Sports.

“Like the Boston one, we could’ve gotten frustrated,” he added. “I thought we we’re carrying play for the most part and we weren’t getting results, but we stayed with it, found a goal late and then won in overtime. So, I think just the maturity of sticking with the game plan, not forcing things, and eventually we were rewarded.”

With their four victories, Utah currently finds themselves in third place in the Central Division with 9 points. A welcomed surprise to say the least but it’s important to remember that the season is long and there’s still a lot of work to be done across the next 76 games.

“It’s still early. We had a good start and this league, it’s not easy. It’s tough to win games so we’ll take them when we can. There’s going to be highs and lows, so we’ve just got to make sure we stay even-keeled and grind our way through this thing,” Schmaltz said.

