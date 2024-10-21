On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Bulls Roster

Oct 21, 2024, 3:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a new home with the Chicago Bulls.

The free-agent guard earned a partially guaranteed contract with the Bulls after spending the last two seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Related: Jazz Sign Four Players To Rookie Extensions

Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Bulls Opening Night Roster

Still just 23 years old, Horton-Tucker is entering his sixth season in the NBA after making the Bulls regular season roster.

The Chicago native averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 116 appearances in Utah, but struggled to shoot the ball, connecting on just 40 percent of his field goal attempts and 30 percent of his threes.

Horton-Tucker averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the Bulls over five preseason appearances.

The guard adds extra depth to the Bulls who are slowly working oft-injured guard Lonzo Ball back into the rotation.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected the guard with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Iowa State product appeared in eight total games as a rookie but won a championship ring with Los Angeles in the bubble in Orlando during the COVID-19-shortened NBA season.

The Jazz acquired Horton-Tucker and wing Stanley Johnson from the Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley in the summer of 2022.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Houston Cougars

Utah Football travels to Houston to take on the Cougars. Here is how to watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/UCF Presser

BYU's head coach gets set to take on the UCF Knights in Big 12 action.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Bulls Roster

Former Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a new home with the Chicago Bulls after making the opening night roster.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donaldson: Making Of A Sports Moment And Why They Matter

It’s magical for anyone who takes a minute to stop and watch. Somehow a game connects us to both a harsh reality and a hopeful truth.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Schmaltz Shares Reasons Behind Utah Hockey Club’s Hot Start

While it's been a group effort and guys are stepping up across the roster, forward Nick Schmaltz provided some perspective regarding the club's early success and how the team is simply finding ways to win hockey games.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Pick Up Options On Quartet Of Youngsters

The Utah Jazz exercised the contract options for Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Bulls Roster