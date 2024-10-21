Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Bulls Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a new home with the Chicago Bulls.

The free-agent guard earned a partially guaranteed contract with the Bulls after spending the last two seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Talen Horton-Tucker Makes Bulls Opening Night Roster

Still just 23 years old, Horton-Tucker is entering his sixth season in the NBA after making the Bulls regular season roster.

The Chicago native averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 116 appearances in Utah, but struggled to shoot the ball, connecting on just 40 percent of his field goal attempts and 30 percent of his threes.

Horton-Tucker averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists for the Bulls over five preseason appearances.

Talen Horton-Tucker ties the game at 130! 3 seconds to go… CLE ball on NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/WFPvbRHVpK pic.twitter.com/xfltBYEi91 — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2024

The guard adds extra depth to the Bulls who are slowly working oft-injured guard Lonzo Ball back into the rotation.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected the guard with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Iowa State product appeared in eight total games as a rookie but won a championship ring with Los Angeles in the bubble in Orlando during the COVID-19-shortened NBA season.

The Jazz acquired Horton-Tucker and wing Stanley Johnson from the Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley in the summer of 2022.

